High-speed metro between Noida and IGI airports may stop only at six stations

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to provide faster connectivity between the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and Indira Gandhi International Airport by introducing a high-speed metro link. The 72-km link is expected to have six stations between Jewar and New Delhi metro station, officials aware of the development said.

Gateway to Growth

“The final detailed project report (DPR) is likely to be submitted in July 2023. High-speed metro trains will have only six stops between Noida International Airport and New Delhi. The frequency of these high-speed metro trains might be 20 to 30 minutes,” Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), told Moneycontrol.

YEIDA has been given the responsibility to execute the project and develop faster and smooth connectivity in the region in view of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The project

Officials said commuters will be able to take the existing Airport Express line from the New Delhi metro station and the travel time between both airports is likely to be around one hour.

A YEIDA official said the six stations of the proposed high-speed metro link may include Jewar Airport, Knowledge Park-2, Botanical Garden, Akshardham, Central Secretariat and New Delhi.

“These high-speed airport connectivity metro trains will run on the same alignment between Jewar and New Delhi on which normal metro coaches will also run and have more stoppages. However, the final decision on the number of stations, DPR and funding pattern is likely to be taken at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on June 14 that will be headed by UP Chief Secretary D S Mishra,” the official said.

The estimated project cost of the entire project is Rs 13,000 crore and the DPR is being prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The first phase of the Jewar airport is likely to become operational by September 2024.

Linking lines

Officials said in the proposed high-speed metro link, the Aqua Line and Blue Line of the existing metro corridors of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and DMRC, respectively, are also likely to be used. The only thing is to connect Noida Metro with the Delhi Metro which is also likely to be taken up in June 14 meeting.

For a faster commute between the two airports, the authorities may also decide upon connecting Noida Metro’s aqua line with the blue line at Botanical Garden metro station, and from there the existing corridor can be used. However, the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken, officials said.