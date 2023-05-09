Yamuna Expressway Authority likely to implement Master Plan 2041 by June 30 this year

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is likely to implement its Master Plan 2041 by June 30, 2023, a move that will pave the way for development in the region, officials privy to the development, said.

They said that the process of inclusion of 55 villages of Bulandshahar district in the YEIDA Master Plan 2041 has reached the last leg, and an amended master plan is likely to be sent to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for final approval later this month.

The master plan is being prepared by MARS Planning and Engineering Services. The area surrounding the upcoming Jewar Airport will be developed as per the master plan. A population of nearly 35 lakh is expected to live on the 32,167 hectares of the urbanised area.

In February this year, the UP government had added 55 villages from Khurja and Secunderabad tehsil areas in Bulandshahar district. Following this development, MARS Planning and Engineering Services was asked to amend the master plan and include these villages, as well as the Chola railway station in the YEIDA territory, for planned and inclusive growth of the region.

“The Master Plan 2041 will be implemented in the YEIDA areas by June 30 this year. The work of inclusion of 55 newly added villages and the railway station has almost been completed and the master plan will be finalised soon. Final report of the amended Master Plan 2041 is expected to come soon, and it is expected to be sent to the state government before the end of this month for approval,” YEIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh told Moneycontrol.

He said that after approval from the government, Master Plan 2041 will be notified and implemented.

YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Yamuna Expressway projects and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial, and industrial development along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Officials said that the Master Plan 2041 has four objectives. These are strengthening the economic base and creating an employment-surplus region; providing high-quality, affordable infrastructure; providing safe, reliable, economical and environment-friendly mobility; and creating a unique identity for the city through culture and public life.

Officials said that Master Plan 2041 gives special impetus to the development of areas around the upcoming Noida International Airport through industrial and commercial growth. It also gives priority to affordable housing for industrial workers.

In the draft master plan, the total planning area of YEIDA Phase-I is 58,397 hectares, of which 32,167 hectares of land is urbanisable area for a projected population of 35.51 lakh by 2041. Expected employment hence, generated from land uses would be 17.24 lakh.

The area under YEIDA is divided into two phases for the purpose of planning and development. Phase 1 would be spread across 604 square kilometres, covering 171 villages of districts Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahar, while the rest of the YEIDA area would fall under Phase 2.

The master plan has provided for group housing as well as plotted development. The proposed land use for residential development is kept at 28.16 percent of the total area that is to be urbanised.

Residential area also includes ‘Village Abadi’ area of 1,654 hectares, around which a buffer of 100 m has been provided as village extension to ensure future development of the area.

Impetus on industrial development

Officials said that in the Master Plan 2041, YEIDA is planned as an industrial area, and with the development of the international airport the focus on logistics has increased.

They said that earlier the area proposed for industrial use was around 4,698 hectares, or 13.5 percent of the total area. After analysing the potential for industrial growth, this was increased to 7,314 hectares. The total area for industrial development, including multiple land use, is 22.7 percent of the total urbanisable area of 32,167 hectares.

The Authority has announced setting up of various industrial clusters, such as medical device park, toy park, apparel park, film city, and logistics park, among others, in different sectors, and has also started allotment of land for setting up of industries.

Looking at the positive impact that commercial establishments could have on the development of the area, Central Business Districts (CBDs) are proposed to be set up in sectors 15 B, 15 C, 35, 12 and 34 of YEIDA under the Master Plan, 2041.