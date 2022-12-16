YEIDA holds draw for 477 residential plots, targets revenue of Rs 165 crore

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on December 16, held a draw for 477 residential plots across five different sectors, a move that is expected to fetch the Authority revenues of approximately Rs 165 crore.

According to Authority officials, as many as 64,258 applicants participated in the draw held under RPS (Residential Plot Scheme) 06 for plots located in sectors 16, 17, 18, 20, and 22D.

YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Yamuna Expressway Project and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial, and industrial development along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Officials said the draw was conducted for different categories of plot sizes, which included plots of 60 square metre (sqm), 90 sqm, 120 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm, 500 sqm, 1,000 sqm, and 2,000 sqm.

“The maximum number of applications — 34,106 — were received for 262 plots of 120 sqm each, followed by 10,461 applications for 56 land parcels of 300 sqm. The Authority aims to get a revenue of around Rs 165 crore from these draws,” a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

Officials said the list of successful allottees will be uploaded on the Authority’s website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com soon.

As per YEIDA, as many as 2,719 people applied for 16 plots of 60 sqm, while 2,450 applied for 19 land parcels measuring 90 sqm.

A total of 9,441 people applied for 67 plots measuring 200 sqm, while 649 people participated in the draw for five land parcels measuring 500 sqm each.

As many as 782 applications were received for eight plots of 1,000 sqm, while there were 152 applications for four land parcels measuring 2,000 sqm.

The official said that the Yamuna Expressway is one of the popular investment hotspots in the NCR, hence the scheme received a good response.

The draw was held at a community centre in sector Pi-3 of Greater Noida. Due to a large number of applications, only two percent of the total applicants were allowed to participate physically in the lucky draw.

Officials said that arrangements were made for live streaming of the event and applicants sitting in countries like Dubai, Australia, Canada, etc., watched the exercise.

Those present at the draw included YEIDA Additional CEOs Monica Rani and Ravindra Singh, and OSDs (Officer on Special Duty) Shailendra Kumar Bhatia and Shailendra Kumar Singh.

The exercise was monitored by retired judge Justice JP Gupta, and retired IAS officers, N Singh and Sudhir Kumar.

The YEIDA was established in April 2001 under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, of 1976. It was formerly known as Taj Expressway Industrial Development Authority.