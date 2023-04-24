Greater Noida Authority to auction 11 IT and ITES plots, aims to earn over Rs 400 crore

GNIDA officials said the demand for IT industries and related services is high in the region. (Representational image)

With the goal of meeting the demand for IT Business Parks and IT-Enabled Services (ITES), the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for IT and ITES plots.

Under the scheme, 11 plots located in the Techzone sector have been put on sale, according to GNIDA officials. The allotment will be through an e-auction and the last date to apply is May 6.

Officials said that the Authority aims to earn nearly Rs 414 crore from the allotment of these plots.

They said that the demand to set up IT industries and related services is high in the region and many queries have been received from potential investors in this connection.

“A number of investors had evinced interest to invest in Greater Noida during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in February. Several companies want to invest in setting up IT Business Parks and IT Enabled Services, so they need land,” an official of the Greater Noida Authority said. “They all have to come through a proper channel, so we have floated a scheme in which they can apply and participate in the e-auction.”

Plot size

He said that these plots measure between 4,047 square metres (sqm) and 1,07,832 sqm and are located in the Techzone Sector of Greater Noida.

The official added that out of 11 plots, five plots measure 4,047 sqm, two plots measure 20,234 sqm and one plot each measured 8,094 sqm, 8,097 sqm, 40,470 sqm and 1.07 lakh sqm, respectively.

Also read: Buyers lap up 64 Greater Noida residential plots for Rs 141 crore, pay three times the base price

Reserve price

The reserve price for the 4,047 sqm plot is Rs 8.29 crore. The price for the 8,094 sqm plot is Rs 16.12 crore and for the 8097 sqm plot, it is Rs 16.13 crore.

Similarly, the reserve price for the 20,234 sqm plot is Rs 39.19 crore and and for the 40,470 sqm plot, it is Rs 74.54 crore.

The reserve price for the largest plot, measuring 1.07 lakh sqm, has been set at Rs 187.4 crore.

The official said that the date and timing of the e-auction is yet to be announced.

Interested applicants will have to register on the portal https://etender.sbi by May 6 and deposit a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee to participate in the e-auction.

Also read: Greater Noida Authority e-auctions industrial and commercial plots for over Rs 350 crore

The official said that GNIDA is hopeful of a good response from potential investors as these plots are ready for allocation and are located in proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport, as well as the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors.