you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

Mahindra World City Jaipur provides 16 acres to 4 firms for setting up facilities

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Mahindra World City Jaipur Ltd on Thursday said it has provided nearly 16 acres in its industrial township to four companies for setting up their facilities.

The land parcels have been provided on 99 years lease to four companies from the IT/ITeS, medical devices, manufacturing and warehousing logistics sectors, said Sanjay Srivastava, Business Head – Mahindra World City, Jaipur.

The four companies including Programmers.io, Vitromed Healthcare, Bansal Oil Mill, and Bhagwati Group are investing to establish new facilities/expand existing operations at Mahindra World City (MWC) Jaipur which is spread over 3,000 acres.

"We have signed up four companies and provided them 15.7 acre land parcels on a long-term lease," Srivastava told PTI.

These companies will provide over 1,000 direct employments, he said.

MWC Jaipur is a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO).

At the end of the last fiscal, MWC Jaipur had 92 clients, including large corporates and MSMEs. Mahindra group has already invested over Rs 5,000 crore to set up this township.

Srivastava said the industrial township in Jaipur is the chosen destination for the MSME clients' due to its strategic location and ready plug-n-play infrastructure.

"Our integrated industrial ecosystem offered business continuity and safe restart for all operational clients during the pre- and post-COVID-19 situation," he said.

Bharatiya Skill Development University, JCB, Dev Milk Foods, Deutsche Bank Group, Gaston Engineering, Infosys, KnitPro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pinnacle Infotech Solutions and TTK Healthcare Ltd are some of its clients.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

The company markets residential developments under the 'Mahindra Lifespaces' and 'Happinest' brands, while integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra World City' brands.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Business #India #Mahindra World City Jaipur #Real Estate #Sanjay Srivastava

