K Raheja announces Rs 1,100 cr pre-launch sales for South Mumbai project

K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of the K Raheja Corp group, on June 9 announced that it has delivered a pre-formal launch sales revenue of Rs 1,100 crore for its project named Raheja Modern Vivarea in South Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, under a period of 90 days.

Out of the total saleable 10 lakh sqft, the company has managed to sell around 2.50 lakh sqft in a period of the three months, it added.

The performance sets the stage for line-up of soon to launch luxury projects, focussed on the micro-market of upscale Juhu, K Raheja Corp Homes said in a statement.

“Amid volatile macro environment, K Raheja Corp Homes has delivered a strong sales performance, led by Raheja Modern Vivarea. We are seeing an increasing demand for luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with modern living amenities, along with a focus on developer’s repute. Our sales forecast is strong, as we accelerate our highly accretive development growth, with our upcoming projects in the very key micro-market of Juhu," said Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO, K Raheja Corp Homes.

"The bull run in Indian luxury residential market is boosting property sales, which has augured well for business. We are well positioned in the year ahead, to deliver value given our scale, residences benchmarked to global standards and our embedded growth potential," he added.

Raheja Modern Vivarea, which strengthens the brand's holding in the Mahalaxmi micro-market, soft launched only in the last quarter of FY23, and has seen apartments sold in the range of 90,000 per sqft, the company said.

Further it said, the project will house two luxurious towers, with each home having views of the Golf Course, Racecourse and Arabian Sea. Spread across 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, the towers will have a selection of 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, which can be tailored to suit specifications, and offer bespoke living experiences ranging up to 8,500 sq.ft. carpet per family.

Each apartment will have a massive in-room 12.5 feet floor to floor height adding to the expanse of the home. The project is positioned to congregate business leaders of corporate India, said the company.