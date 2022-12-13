Gurgaon municipal authorities unleash Gestapo tactics on dogs and pet owners

An MCG official said that people can register their pets online and offline (Representative Image)

Days after a notice by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) asking residents to register their pets else they would be “destroyed or disposed of”, Utkarsha Dixit, a resident of sector 46 in Gurugram, is wondering if her golden retriever will be forcibly taken away by the civic authorities.

“I recently moved to Gurugram so I have not yet registered my dog with the civic authorities here. But it is registered with the Kennel Club of India and also with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. A few days back, MCG issued notices in my neighbourhood that unregistered dogs will be taken away and disposed of or destroyed. Now I am worried that someday civic authorities may come and take my dog, which is like a family member to me,” Dixit said.

She also questioned how they could “destroy or dispose of” the dog? Do they mean to kill unregistered dogs?

Dixit is not alone. There are hundreds of dog parents in the city who are worried about the future of their pets.

According to the civic authorities, there is no new dedicated pet policy in Gurugram, but, as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, every resident has to mandatorily register their pets with the municipality.

The registration fee is Rs 500 and if a pet is not registered, the owner has to pay a penalty, which varies depending on the period the pet has spent in the jurisdiction of the civic body.

A senior MCG official, who did not wish to be identified, also said that as per the bye-laws of the Act, the dog is liable to be taken away and kept in a shelter till the penalty is paid and registration completed.

The issue

The district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon, while hearing a dog bite case, had on November 15 issued directions to the MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds. These banned foreign breeds are: Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, American Pit-bull Terrier, Wolf Dog, Bandog, Cane Corso, American Bulldog and Fila Brasileiro.

The consumer forum had also asked the municipality to ensure that one family keeps only one dog as a pet and takes all stray dogs into its custody. It had said that registered dogs needed to wear a collar with a metal token as well as a muzzle in public places.

However, this order was stayed on November 30 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Despite a stay on the order, the MCG on December 8 issued a public notice that all pet dog owners should mandatorily get their animals registered and make sure that the dogs wear a metal token.

The notice also said that if a dog is not registered or was not wearing the metal token and found in a public place, it would be taken away.

“Any such dog shall be liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of unless it is claimed and the fee in respect thereof is paid within a week,” the MCG notice said.

According to sources, the civic body, after the issuance of the notice, recently took away four dogs: a German Shepherd from Sector 9, a mini Bully from Bhim Nagar, a Pakistani Bully from Sector 14 and a Pitbull from Ullawas village.

Residents’ Concerns

Amritika Phool, a resident of Sushant Lok 3, said that the consumer forum’s decision to ban 11 foreign breeds that are naturally aggressive is “unfair” and asked who got to decide if a foreign breed is aggressive.

Phool, who owns eight dogs, also said that most foreign breed dogs are born in India through illegal breeding, and the authorities should tighten the noose on illegal breeders instead of residents legally keeping such dogs.

“There is no proper pet policy here. They are just issuing arbitrary notices threatening to ‘destroy or kill’ dogs. How can they do this? There are a number of loopholes in the pet registration process. In the case of foreign breeds, authorities ask for import papers, which is very tough to provide as many owners do not have these with them because most of these dogs are either bred in India or are rescued,” Phool told Moneycontrol.

Phool also said that pet parents are ready to talk to civic authorities to streamline things but they should stop “harassing” the dog owners. She added that the consumer forum had directed that one person can own only one dog, which is in violation of the constitutional rights of a person and also against the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Ashwani Tiwari, a resident of sector 38, said that after the MCG notice, some RWAs have started putting restrictions on the movement of dogs in the area and threatened pet owners to pay penalties if their pets are not registered.

“I am open to registering my dog but they are asking for a penalty of Rs 12,000, which is way too much. My dog is registered with the Kennel Club of India and residents were never given any prior notice to get their dogs registered by the MCG. So, why such a hefty fine? This is a harassment on the part of the civic authorities as they did nothing for so many years and suddenly are showing a knee jerk reaction after the consumer forum order,” said Tiwari, who owns a Rottweiler.

He demanded that the civic authorities allow dog parents some time to register their pets with the MCG and not detain any unregistered dog during that period.

Kritika Sharma, a resident of sector 109, echoed similar concerns and said that the authorities would have to be liberal with pet parents because many would not have even read the notice or would be unaware of the bye-laws.

Sharma, who has a Shih Tzu, said the authorities cannot issue a blanket order and impose such rules without providing enough time and facilities for people to get their pets registered.

“The MCG authorities should facilitate registration of dogs by setting up special camps in residential areas. The guidelines should be clear and adequately disseminated among dog owners so they can be followed without any trouble. The MCG should also streamline the penalty as it would encourage pet owners to register their pets,” Sharma said.

What the authorities have to say

A senior MCG official said that the notice was issued in the wake of recent incidents of dog bites in the city and also to ensure that dog owners register their pets with the civic body.

Clarifying the term “destroyed or dispose of” used in the notice, the official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It does not mean to kill any dog but it means that unregistered or stray dogs will be taken away and kept in dedicated shelter homes until their registration is done. The language used in the notice is very old and taken from the 1994 Act.”

The official said dog owners will be handed over to their pets after registration and payment of the penalty. He added that the registration of dogs is mandatory but people are not serious about this. He also said that the dogs are sent to a shelter home in Basai.

Another MCG official said that people can register their pets online and offline. He said that people can visit the saralharyana.gov.in, submit a duly filled form and get the registration done online.

“In offline mode pet parents can visit the MCG office and get the registration done. In the case of not having the import papers of foreign breeds, such pet owners can meet officials in the veterinary department and register their concerns, which will be addressed,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

He said that the main aim is that the public follow the rules and register their pets. “We are not against any pet, but it is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that their pets do not create a nuisance in public,” he said.

The authorities did not reveal any information on calculation of the penalty or if the civic body has any plans to provide a one-time amnesty scheme.

What the experts say

Geeta Sheshamani, vice-president of Friendicoes SECA, a registered society working for animal welfare since the 1970s, condemned the MCG notice and their act of allegedly taking away four unregistered dogs. She also asserted that no civic body can kill or destroy a dog.

Sheshamani said pet owners should be given ample time to register their dogs and they should not be threatened with such notices. “Issuance of such notices is an invasion of the rights of the pet owners. They cannot invade people’s homes and take their dogs away. They cannot kill any dog whether it is registered or unregistered. It is completely arbitrary and against all existing laws of keeping pets,” she said.

She also criticised the consumer forum’s directives to ban foreign breeds that are “ferocious”. “How can they decide which dogs are ferocious and aggressive? This is completely arbitrary,” she added.