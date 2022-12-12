Noida Authority implements pet policy; asks people to register their pets by January 31

Representational image.

The Noida Authority on December 12 implemented its newly-drafted pet policy making it compulsory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023 or pay a fine.

According to the pet policy, if a pet injures a person, the pet owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured.

The policy was approved at the 207th board meeting of Noida Authority on November 12.

Following discussions with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs), non-government organisations (NGOs) and the common public, the policy is being implemented from December 12, a Noida Authority statement said.

The statement said that the registration fee will be Rs 500, and the registration will be valid for a period of one year. Renewal of pet registration will be done between April 1 and 30 every year.

If a person fails to register his pet by January 31, 2023, then a fine of Rs 200 will be payable, and the person will have to get his pet registered by February 28, 2023.

The pet owner will have to pay Rs 700 plus Rs 10 per day to the Authority if he registers his pet between March 1 and 31, the statement said, stating the policy rules.

The policy also said that sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs have been made mandatory. Failing to do so will render the pet owner liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 per month.

The policy also says that if a pet dog litters in a public place, then it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it.

The policy also has clear guidelines for stray dogs. The Noida Authority has decided to provide some space to RWAs, AOAs and village residents for the construction of a shelter for stray dogs, sick and aggressive street dogs.

The maintenance and management of these shelters will be done by the respective RWAs and AOAs, the guidelines said.

It also specified that dedicated feeding points will be made outside societies and residential colonies and people will have to feed stray dogs at these specified locations only.

The Noida Authority will sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs in the city. The authority has roped in two agencies and the district hospital for the purpose.

Teams from these agencies will visit each sector and village to carry out the sterilisation and vaccination drives, the statement said.

Several housing complexes have already put up notices in society premises to disseminate information about Noida Authority’s latest guidelines relating to pets and feeding stray animals.