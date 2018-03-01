Delhi sealing drive: Relief for traders, residents as DDA approves amendments to Master Plan 2021

The on-going chaos due to sealing drive in Delhi may see an end soon as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Tuesday approved amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD) that included a uniform floor area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residential plots, disallowing restaurants, clubs and pubs to operate in residential areas as part of mixed-use among other changes, sources told Moneycontrol.

The move may bring relief to various commercial establishments in the city.

The amendments were cleared at a ‘single agenda’ meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal that lasted 45 minutes this morning.

These would now be sent to the housing and urban affairs ministry, which would file an affidavit in court.

In an attempt to put an end to the sealing of commercial outlets across the national capital, the housing and urban affairs ministry had proposed key changes in the Master Plan. The Central government had recommended not to allow restaurants, clubs and pubs in residential premises as part of mixed use. The owners of such running entities would have to scout for alternate locations.

Under the same, all commercial establishments operating from residential-cum-shopping streets would have to provide entry and exit on the main road beside ensuring that there was no spillover of vehicles in residential areas due to non-availability of parking spaces.

It was also recommended that the outdoor unit of air-conditioning should be installed on the rooftop. The exhaust duct should not open onto the public lane or face another residential plot.

“We have tried finding a solution within the law and Delhi Master Plan 2021,” housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told reporters on Monday.

Traders in Delhi have been protesting against the sealing of commercial establishments that have been running in residential areas without payment of conversion charges.

For providing relief to traders, a uniform floor area ration (FAR) on shop-cum-residential plots and complexes had been recommended. Basements of these shop cum residential plots or complexes will now be allowed for commercial /professional activities.

Service professionals such as IT professionals, real estate/insurance agents/medical practitioners/matrimonial services etc, have also been permitted as part of permissible uses under mixed use.

The recommended amendments had also included synchronisation and fixation of all charges - conversion charges, parking charges, FAR - charges would be calculated by circle rate category of colonies. The properties will be grouped into three categories.

Owners who have already paid the due charges in form of down payments or instalments will not be liable to pay.

Also, one-time parking charges shall be paid by the owner as down payment or maximum in four installments within a year.

Parking too will be provided as per the provision of MPD 2021. In case parking cannot be provided within the plot, the concerned local bodies shall identify and develop the land for providing shared/common parking. In the absence of any land for the parking in the vicinity, such complexes/streets shall be declared as pedestrian shopping street/areas, he said.

Puri had said on Monday that as many as 741 objections and suggestions were received from the RWAs/individuals/Traders Welfare Associations/ NGOs and approximately 210 representatives also made oral submissions before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing held on February 9, 10 and 12.

“After hearing the submissions of all the stakeholders and to strike the balance on the concerns of RWAs and traders, the Board of Enquiry and Hearing has made certain recommendations which are being placed before the Delhi Development Authority for its consideration and shall be then notified by the ministry,” he had said.

The recommendations also take into account concerns raised by the Supreme Court of India with respect to the environment, pollution, fire safety measures for life and safety of the people etc. Further, the concerns regarding traffic congestion and parking facilities as also raised by the apex Court in its various orders have also been suitably addressed, he had told reporters.

