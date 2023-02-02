English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Delayed possession: Maharashtra authorities recover Rs 100 crore from developers

    A sum of Rs 11.42 was recovered in Mumbai, Rs 55.57 crore in Mumbai Suburban, Rs 32.76 in Pune district and Rs 15.10 crore in Raigad district, MahaRERA has said

    Mehul R Thakkar
    February 02, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    In a relief to homebuyers facing cases of delayed or denied possession, the Maharashtra government authorities have recovered Rs 100 crore from real estate developers.

    This recovery was on the basis of recovery warrants issued by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), according to a statement issued by the authority on February 2.

    MahaRERA in a statement said that the recovery by respective district collectors was made after it sent reminders to 13 district collectors' offices for recovery of Rs 495 crore by way of executing 594 warrants.

    The MahaRERA statement said, "The follow-up and monitoring initiated by MahaRERA for the recovery of warrants issued from time to time has helped affected home buyers in 118 cases in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, and Pune and Raigad districts to get compensation of around Rs 100.56 crore so far."