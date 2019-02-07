Co-working player Smartworks expands footprint in-Delhi NCR

Co-working player Smartworks has announced the leasing of two new facilities in Delhi NCR - one on Delhi-Noida Expressway and the other in Gurugram - taking their total footprint in Delhi-NCR to over 4 lakh sq ft spread across six centres.

The two new centres have a combined seating capacity of 6500 seats.

"Delhi-NCR is one of the leading metros where the office space dynamics are witnessing a shift. Gurugram and the Delhi-Noida Expressway are two of the most important business hubs in North India, with several large domestic and international firms, across sectors, either establishing or expanding their footprint here. Our two new centres aim to address the continuously growing demand for agile workspaces in metro cities," said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.

The Delhi- Noida Expressway centre will provide recreational facilities, F&B services, and a fitness center among other amenities. Smartworks is also actively developing collaborative technology solutions like smart amenities like laundry and grocery, smart security and smart parking services.

Since its inception in April 2016, Smartworks has been aggressively expanding its footprint across key cities in India due to the growing demand for agile workspaces. The firm plans to expand its footprint to 20 million sq ft over the next three to five years.

According to a recent report by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, in 2018, co-working players leased nearly 5 million sq ft of space. This is the highest-ever annual leasing recorded for the co-working segment.