App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Co-working player Smartworks expands footprint in-Delhi NCR

Since its inception in April 2016, Smartworks has been aggressively expanding its footprint across key cities in India due to the growing demand for agile workspaces.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Co-working player Smartworks has announced the leasing of two new facilities in Delhi NCR - one on Delhi-Noida Expressway and the other in Gurugram - taking their total footprint in Delhi-NCR to over 4 lakh sq ft spread across six centres.

The two new centres  have a combined seating capacity of 6500 seats.

"Delhi-NCR is one of the leading metros where the office space dynamics are witnessing a shift. Gurugram and the Delhi-Noida Expressway are two of the most important business hubs in North India, with several large domestic and international firms, across sectors, either establishing or expanding their footprint here. Our two new centres aim to address the continuously growing demand for agile workspaces in metro cities," said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.

The Delhi- Noida Expressway centre will provide recreational facilities, F&B services, and a fitness center among other amenities. Smartworks is also actively developing collaborative technology solutions like smart amenities like laundry and grocery, smart security and smart parking services.

related news

Since its inception in April 2016, Smartworks has been aggressively expanding its footprint across key cities in India due to the growing demand for agile workspaces. The firm plans to expand its footprint to 20 million sq ft over the next three to five years.

According to a recent report by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, in 2018, co-working players leased nearly 5 million sq ft  of space. This is the highest-ever annual leasing recorded for the co-working segment.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #co-working #commercial #Gurugram #Noida Expressway #Real Estate #smartworks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.