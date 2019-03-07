Cabinet clears three out of six corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase IV

The Union Cabinet on March 7 approved three out of the six corridors of the much-delayed Delhi Metro's proposed Phase IV expansion, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Phase IV is expected to take metro services to previously unconnected areas like Maujpur, Tughlakabad and improve connectivity to the international airport.

Out of the total 61.679 km, 22.359 km will be built underground and 39.320 km will be constructed as elevated section. These corridors will consist of 46 stations, of which 17 stations will be underground and the rest 29 stations will be constructed as elevated sections, a government statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the three new corridors for Delhi Metro for Rs 24, 900 crore. The project will be implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC), the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Among the projects chosen under the phase-IV are: Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km, 21.18-km elevated ), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km, elevated), Aero City-Tughlakabad (20.2 km, 5.58-km elevated).

The RK Ashram to Janakpuri West is expected to have 25 stations (R.K. Ashram, Motiakhan, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar/Sabzi Mandi, Rajpura, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Mukundpur, Bhalaswa, Mukarba Chowk, Badli Mor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, Peeragarhi Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Meerabagh, Keshopur, Krishan Park Ext, Janakpuri West).

This corridor will be the longest line in Phase IV and will connect West, North West and North Delhi. The corridor is expected to have nine interchange points will start from the existing Janakpuri West station which is an existing interchange station for the Blue Line and Magenta Line. The corridor will cross the Green Line at Peeragarhi and the Pink Line at Azadpur. It will also cross the Red Line and Yellow Lines twice at Pitampura and Pulbangash and Badli Mor and Azadpur before terminating at R K Ashram Marg station on the Blue Line.

The Maujpur-Mukundpur is expected to have six stations (Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Burari). It is expected to link North and North East Delhi.

The 20 km Tughlakabad-Delhi Aerocity line will connect South Delhi and the international airport and will have interchanges with the Violet and Airport Express lines. Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor is expected to have 15 stations (Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasantkunj Sector-D, Masoodpur, Kishangarh, Mehrauli, Lado Sarai, Saket, Saket G Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Tigri, Anandmayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad RIy Colony, Tughlakabad).

The addition of 61.679 km network through these 3 new corridors will also reduce congestion on the roads and will thus help in reducing pollution caused by motor vehicles.

The total network length of the Delhi Metro will cross the 400 kilometre mark after the completion of these corridors.

In December, the AAP government had granted conditional approval to all six corridors of Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation after a delay of almost two years. The two conditions imposed by the AAP government were—operational losses will be equally shared by the Centre and the state, and that the Delhi government will not bear any liability of external loan if the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) fails to pay back.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had objected to the conditions imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation that it would operate on the formula of 50-50 per cent operational loss-sharing.

The Cabinet on Thursday also approved the proposal to constitute a committee to recommend the process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

On March 6, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the Centre will do "something" about these areas.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puri had alleged that he was holding unauthorised colonies to "ransom". Addressing a press conference, the Union minister hit out at Kejriwal and accused him of "feeding the citizens of Delhi with a completely false narrative on unauthorised colonies".

Last month, Puri had written to Kejriwal, saying that the whole process of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi was stalled due to "apathy and inaction" of the AAP government, which vehemently rejected his claim.

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in the national capital where migrant population plays a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.

