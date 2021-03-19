English
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai buys Rs 4 crore apartment in Andheri, Mumbai

The pandemic has not dented the appetite of billionaires for high-end deals in Mumbai, where celebrities have been buying real estate in upscale areas. The reduction in stamp duty has helped the market bounce back.

Vandana Ramnani
Manoj Bajpai bought a 19th floor apartment from Shobha Anand in Oberoi Springs. [Representative image]

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai has bought a house worth Rs 4 crore in the swanky Oberoi Springs in Andheri, Mumbai, along with his wife Shabana Raza, as the city’s realty market remains abuzz with high-profile deals despite the pandemic.

The actor, who starred in films such as Raajneeti and Gangs of Wasseypur, bought a 19th floor apartment from Shobha Anand in Oberoi Springs, where most Bollywood celebrities reside. The unit comes with one car parking.

The deal was registered on January 11, 2021 and a stamp duty of Rs 8 lakh was paid by him on December 30, 2020, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Local brokers told Moneycontrol that prices in this apartment block vary from Rs 4 crore tp Rs 4.5 crore. These are generally 2.5 BHK units of 1,250 sq ft. The rates are around Rs 35,000 per sq ft to Rs 40,000 per sq ft.

India’s commercial capital remains the hub of high-end realty deals by the ultra-rich, pandemic or no pandemic. Several transactions worth Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore were registered in the Mumbai market in February 2021, clearly indicating that there is appetite for the high-value segment even in these troubled times, especially after the Maharashtra government decided to reduce stamp duty from five to three percent until March 31, 2021.

Over 10,000 housing units were registered in Mumbai in February, almost the same number as January on the back of the stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government.

On August 26, the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from five percent to two percent until December 31, 2020 to boost the stagnant real estate market, which had been hit hard by COVID-19. Stamp duty from January 1 until March 31 is 3 percent.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a property worth Rs 39 crore at Juhu in Mumbai, the latest name in a posse of celebrities and industrialists who have invested in real estate in India’s financial capital taking advantage of a cut in stamp duty.

In October 2020, actor Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments, spread across three floors, worth Rs 100 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road. It has a private elevator and 10 parking slots.
TAGS: #Bollywood #Real Estate
first published: Mar 19, 2021 12:01 pm

