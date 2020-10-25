Hrithik Roshan pays almost Rs 100 crore to buy two apartments in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has bought two apartments, spread over three floors, for Rs 97.50 crore in a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai.

The Krrish actor splashed out the exorbitant sum of money for the houses which are on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building named Mannat and offer a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, reported Mumbai Mirror.

According to the report, the two apartments, one of which is a penthouse, are together spread across 38,000 sq ft. The actor is likely to integrate them into one.

The apartments are together spread across 38,000 sq ft with a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace and an exclusive lift. Besides this, the family will also have access to 10 parking slots in the building, said the report.

To buy the property, the actor carried out two different registrations with the builder Samir Bhojwani. For the duplex, Hrithik shelled out Rs 67.50 crore, which is spread over 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floor of the building.

Also, he spent Rs 30 crore for the other apartment, which is on the 14th floor and measures 11,165.82 sq ft. Besides this, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the registration of the apartments, as per the report.

Hrithik had reportedly finalised the purchase about a month ago and the deal was closed on October 22.

The Roshan family rented an apartment at Juhu's Prime Beach building at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June.

Meanwhile, at the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to take over the super-hero cape once again. In January, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced the release date of the fourth film in the "Krrish" franchise as a birthday gift to his actor-son.

The first "Krrish" film released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled "Krrish 3" hit the screens in 2013. Both the films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik.

The series is a follow-up to "Koi... Mil Gaya", which released in 2003.