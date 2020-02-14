Almost 150 residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies conferred property ownership rights

As many as 150 residents of unauthorized colonies of Delhi have so far been conferred property ownership rights. Of these 150 residents, 34 were handed over the conveyance deeds by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 14.

Almost one-third residents, who have received conveyance deeds so far, are women, housing ministry sources said.

Puri also said the process to grant conveyance deeds did not come to a halt during the poll period.

"As many as 20 people were handed over conveyance deeds on January 3, today 34 more received it. And, during the election period about 100 people had been handed over the document by the DDA authorities. It is a continuing process," Puri said.

"Due permission was taken from poll authorities to give the conveyance deeds during the poll period, as this scheme had been announced before the model code of conduct came into force," he said.

He said as many as 2.15 lakh people have registered on the DDA portal to get ownership rights under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme.

“I am hoping that in addition to the 2.15 lakh people who have registered, 7-8 lakh people will also come forward to register,” he said.

"As many as 900 applications have been received," he said.

The minister hoped the vetting process for the applications would be completed quickly. “If the software is ready then the vetting will happen quickly. I have also asked DDA to simultaneously prepare the control norms. Work on the control norms may also be completed by the end of the month,” the minister told reporters.

“I am hopeful that within the next six months the entire registration, the vetting process will be complete,” the minister said.

“The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be set aside for a special development fund and will be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies," Puri said.

Under the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister - Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana), a portal had been developed by DDA for registration of residents and filing application for conferment of rights in unauthorised colonies. The beneficiaries would now be eligible to avail bank loans.

For facilitation of residents of unauthorised colonies, the DDA has opened as many as 50 help desks spread across Delhi.

PM-UDAY is for conferment of property rights to residents of Delhi’s 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Regularisation entails receiving approval of layout plans of the colony. Conferment of property rights would allow residents to sell or purchase properties, avail bank loans, receive building plans approvals in case there is need to make changes to the current structure or construct a house on a vacant plot.

The conferment of ownership rights would also open the possibility of redevelopment.

“DDA will come out with relaxed development control norms and incentives in terms of higher FAR so that new development can take place,” Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman, DDA, told reporters.

The Union Cabinet last year paved the way to give ownership rights to more than 40 lakh citizens residing in 1,731 unauthorized colonies of Delhi. DDA notified the Regulations on October 29, 2019, for conferment/recognition of ownership/ mortgage rights to residents of UCs in Delhi. The exercise of delineation of boundaries is being carried out by DDA with the assistance of Survey of India (SOI) and Revenue Department, GNCTD. More than 500 UCs/Clusters have been delineated.

DDA had developed an online portal for inviting claims/objections from RWAs/Federation of RWAs on the delineated boundaries with the help of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). DDA has also got on board MeitY to develop an e-portal where residents of UCs can apply for the ownership rights.

The applicants have to attach documents such as General Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sell, payment and possession Documents, Site Plan and GPS Data along with their application.