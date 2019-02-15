All that you need to know about Delhi Metro’s 9.6 km Red Line extension

The 9.6 km Metro link between Dilshad Garden station in New Delhi to New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad is expected to be inaugurated in February.

The Red Line corridor has been inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), with the inauguration date to be announced by the Ghaziabad Development Authority soon.

The total journey from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda will take about 16 minutes.

The section will be an extension of the Rithala – Dilshad Garden Red Line and will comprise of eight elevated Metro stations which are Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda.

The 25.09 km long Red Line is operational between Rithala to Dilshad Garden. After opening of this 9.63 km long section, the Red Line will be 34.72 km in length.

As many as six stations along this route, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, and New Bus Adda, have station buildings on both sides interconnecting at the concourse level and with station platforms through Foot Over Bridges (FOB).

Shaheed Nagar has building on one side (Ghaziabad to Delhi) and the other side is connected through FOB.

The Hindon River station is off-road with four floors, a lower ground level for parking, the upper ground level for the main station, an entry/exit and a concourse level for entering the paid area and connection of another entry/exit areas across GT-Road through the FOB and platform level.

This would be the second Metro Line in Ghaziabad after Vaishali and the first Metro link connecting the interiors of Ghaziabad.

This corridor will pass through the Sahibabad Industrial Area and will significantly impact the residential areas lying in proximity. The extension of Metro line will connect residents of Ghaziabad City with various parts of Delhi / NCR region.

Currently, commuters have to rely on other modes of transport from Dilshad Garden to reach Sahibabad and Ghaziabad. With the extension of the Metro, the connectivity to Mohan Nagar from Dilshad Garden would also improve considerably.

The non-stop traffic on the GT road was a major challenge while constructing this section. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) carried out most of the construction activities and launching operations during the night for four to five hours.

Trains will be available at a peak hour frequency of six minutes and 12 seconds on the Dilshad Garden – New Bus Adda section. A total of 35 six coach trains will be used on the entire Rithala – New Bus Adda Red corridor.

Trial runs for the project started in August 2018 and it was cleared by the Public Investment Board on January 11. The Union Cabinet cleared the project on January 23 and approved the Centre’s grant of Rs 324.87 towards the project.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 1781.21 crore.

After the opening of this section, the DMRC will have a 336.5 km network with 244 metro stations.

