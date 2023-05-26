Real-estate firms go heavy on retention, hiring as projects see an upswing

As the job market remains buoyant, various companies are opting for replacement hiring across verticals, in case talent switches.

After a blip of slow growth in 2020, the real-estate job market seems to be back on foot, with companies investing in their top performers, besides maintaining a robust talent pipeline.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index saw the real-estate sector spearheading non-technology industries, witnessing a 21 percent upswing in recruitment in April 2023, compared to the same month the previous year.

This growth predominantly resulted from an increase in launches of residential and commercial properties across metropolitan areas, prompting hiring in key roles such as Tender Manager, Construction Engineer, and Civil Engineer positions, Naukri said.

Among the large metros, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad saw recruitment surges of 28 percent, 22 percent, and 19 percent, respectively, in hiring for the real estate sector. The demand was the highest for senior professionals with more than 16 years of experience.

As the job market remains buoyant, various companies are opting for replacement hiring across verticals, in case talent switches. However, they did not disclose the hiring figures.

What companies are following

Godrej Properties is following an omni-channel strategy for hiring and has a clear and targeted campus strategy, which looks at hiring up to 15 percent of the new recruits from graduate and post-graduate campuses.

ALSO READ | Why candidates remain confident of switching jobs despite recession fears

The subsidiary of Godrej Industries is looking at ring-fencing its talent through compensation and has launched multiple capability programmes which support functional and leadership development for its employees, said Megha Goel, CHRO, Godrej Properties, claiming that attrition has reduced recently.

The ANAROCK Group is supporting its top talent (5-10 percent of the overall talent) in pursuing leadership programmes from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow, apart from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

The programmes include strategic leadership and innovation, transformational leadership, design thinking, AI and ML for business, senior leaders’ programme, and women leaders’ program, among others, said Sukhdeep Aurora, Chief People Officer of ANAROCK Group.

Last year, Mahindra Lifespaces onboarded over 200 team members, and as the business continues to expand, its hiring efforts persist. The firm is actively seeking talent from various industries, extending beyond real estate, into fields such as Customer Experience, Marketing, Finance, and Sales.

“Retaining talent is an ongoing process that requires continuous effort and adaptation. Our quarterly pulse survey ensures we get regular feedback from our teams,” said Krity Sharma, Chief People Officer at Mahindra Lifespaces.

ALSO READ | Companies push employees to adopt sustainable travel, reduce carbon footprint

Lodha and Signature Global are also looking for a diverse range of talent that includes, but is not limited to Financial Analysts and Accountants, Marketing and Advertising Specialists, Architects and Building Designers, Property Managers, Real Estate Analysts, Project Managers, Legal Advisors and Real Estate Sales Agents, architecture, investment, marketing, HR, etc.

Lodha is partnering with specialised recruitment firms and focussing on campus hires across various tier 1 and 2 colleges, among others, said Janhavi Sukhtankar, President of HR at Lodha.