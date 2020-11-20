RBI releases panel report on ownership, governance norms of private banks

Reserve Bank of India on November 20 released a report on the internal working group (IWG) recommendations on private bank ownership and corporate structure.

Among other things, the report recommends promoter stake cap in long run -- 15 years -- be raised to 26 percent from 15 percent if paid-up voting equity share capital.

The IWG in its recommendations had also said that non-promoter shareholding may be capped at 15 percent of paid-up voting equity share capital for all shareholders.

"Large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision," RBI said its report.

On NOFHC:

On the issue of Non-operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC), the IWG recommended that they should continue to be the preferred structure for all new licenses to be issued for universal banks. While added that they should be mandatory only in cases where the individual promoters or promoting entities or converting entities have other group entities.

"Once the NOFHC structure attains a tax-neutral status, all banks licensed before 2013 shall move to the NOFHC structure within 5 years from the announcement of tax-neutrality," RBI statement said. It, however, added that banks licensed before 2013 may move to a NOFHC structure at their discretion.

The RBI's IWG said that the concerns with regard to banks undertaking different activities through subsidiaries or joint ventures or associates need to be addressed through suitable regulations till the NOFHC structure is made feasible and operational.

Also, those banks currently under NOFHC structure may be allowed to exit from such a structure if they do not have other group entities in their fold, RBI said.