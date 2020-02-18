App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani's DMart to set shop in Delhi: Report

One of the country's largest supermarket chains, 200 DMarts operate across India currently

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DMart
DMart
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Billionaire Radhakishan Damani is set to take his supermarket retail chain DMart to Delhi in what would be a move beyond western and southern India, The Economic Times reported.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns DMart, has acquired about 50,000 square feet area in the Karkardooma court area of east Delhi, sources told the paper, while another source said the company is scouting space for four to five stores.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

One of the country's largest supermarket chains, 200 DMarts operate across India currently. However, these are mostly concentrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In the north, the chain has stores in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the report noted.

related news

Meanwhile, Damani, who is Avenue Supermarts founder and DMart promoter, is now India’s second richest billionaire with a wealth of $17.9 billion, as per the Forbes Real Times Billionaires Index. Damani is now second only to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is also the richest person in Asia.

Further, with a net worth of Rs 3,128 crore, DMart CEO Ignatius Navil Noronha is India's richest professional, according to Bloomberg data.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Avenue Supermart #Business #Companies #DMart #India #Radhakishan Damani

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.