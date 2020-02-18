India's richest CEO: Avenue Supermarts' Ignatius Navil Noronha has net worth of Rs 3,128cr

Ignatius Navil Noronha, the chief executive of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts, is the wealthiest non-promoter professional in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report, citing data from Bloomberg, has said that Noronha has a net worth of Rs 3,128 crore, making him the richest CEO in India.

The net worth of each executive was calculated only on the basis of the stocks they own in the companies, and excludes salary and other compensation.

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri was second on the list of wealthiest non-promoter professionals, with a net worth of Rs 943 crore.

The third on the list was Ramakant Baheti, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Avenue Supermarts, with a net worth of Rs 666 crore.

CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Tech Mahindra, ranked fourth on the list with a net worth of Rs 594 crore, the report said.

Radhakishan Damani, the founder and promoter of Avenue Supermarts, is India’s second-richest person. His net worth is $17.4 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

Avenue Supermarts recently approved a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise around Rs 4,000 crore.