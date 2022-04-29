English
    PVR ties up with Oma Cinema of France; to introduce 'cinema pods' at theathres

    The announcement was made at CinemaCon 2022 at Las Vegas, a gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world, a joint statement by PVR Cinema and Oma Cinema said.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
    Representative image

    Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced that it has entered into a tie-up with Oma Cinema of France to introduce the concept of "cinema pods" in the Indian market. The announcement was made at CinemaCon 2022 at Las Vegas, a gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world, a joint statement said.

    Through its vertical architecture, Oma provides the audience with an intimate cinematic experience with tiered balconies, or "pods", enabling viewers to enjoy a sociable cinema experience whilst enjoying a perfect view of the screen. PVR's chief growth and strategy officer Pramod Arora said PVR is keen on building cinemas with more experiential elements, which is not possible in a home environment setting.

    Having "an option to have a private movie party with friends and family, OMA pods shall be your own space offering an unmatched bespoke experience of watching a film on a very large screen alongside specially-crafted F&B options. Many corporates have been used to their own box at sporting events in stadia, and now they shall have an option to have one in a cinema too," Arora added.

    Oma Cinema was created by renowned French architect Pierre Chican who has designed some of the most cutting-edge cinemas in France over the last 30 years, the statement said.

    Oma Cinema founder and president Pierre Chican said: "We are excited to bring about the unique and proprietary concept of cinema pods to India with this exclusive tie-up with PVR. Our designs ensure that each pod within an auditoria is unique and designed to perfection."



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 04:39 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.