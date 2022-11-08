Production of major chemicals except pesticides & insecticides up 7.22% in April-June: Government data

The production of major chemicals rose 7.22 per cent to 32.56 lakh tonnes during the April-June period of this fiscal, as against 30.37 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, barring pesticides and insecticides, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Production of all major chemicals like Alkali chemicals, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals has increased except pesticides, insecticides, and dyes and pigments in the said period, the ministry said in its monthly report.

According to the report, the production of Alkali chemicals rose 9.34 per cent to 21.71 lakh tonnes during April-June of this fiscal, from 23.74 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Production of inorganic chemicals rose 5.10 per cent to 2.45 lakh tonnes from 2.58 lakh tonnes, while that of organic chemicals rose 3.03 per cent to 4.48 lakh tonnes, as against 4.62 lakh tonnes during the comparable period.

However, production of pesticides and insecticides declined 5.31 per cent to 75,461 tonnes during the April-June period of this fiscal from 71,453 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The production of dyes and pigments too showed a decline of 6 per cent at 95,120 tonnes, as against 89,462 tonnes in the said period.

The country exported major chemicals valued at Rs 7,118 crore in June, while imported Rs 5,851 crore worth major chemicals in the same month, it said.

In case of major petrochemicals, the domestic production declined by 3.35 per cent to 98.53 lakh tonnes till June this year, from 107.48 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

The country exported major petrochemicals worth Rs 6631 crore in June, while imports stood at Rs 13,974 crore in the same period, the report added.