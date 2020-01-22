Aspire Media to organise Small Enterprise SME Banking, Insurance and Logistics summit in Mumbai

Aspire Media Pvt Ltd will host a Small Enterprise SME Banking, Insurance & Logistics Summit, 2020 in Mumbai on January 23 at Hotel Sahara Star, near Mumbai Airport. This is part of the organisers multi-city SME conference of various business topics like banking & insurance, technology, logistics and smart manufacturing. After Mumbai, Small Enterprise SME conference series will be held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Noida, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Aspire Media plans to take these SME series pan India to cover over 36 cities in 2020.

What all is there in the Summit

With selective industry partners like Cogoport, Tata Tele Business Services, Tally Solutions and media partners including Moneycontrol and Small Enterprise magazine, this summit is meant to work as a promising platform for SMEs to understand the significance of cost-effective risk management and the vital role banking and insurance can play to help enterprises handle the unforeseen risks associated.

Small Enterprise SME Banking, Insurance & Logistics Summit 2020 is an event emphasizing the challenges SMEs are facing in the evolving retail financial genre and business insurance landscape. This event will work as an excellent platform for SMEs with an opportunity to meet industry experts and work in collaboration to streamline a well-toned strategy and road map for successful SME banking, insurance & lLogistics solutions.

SMEs’ Challenges are Greater Today

In today’s cross-border business ecosystem, SMEs have more complex financial needs than ever before. Banks are dedicated to harnessing data to better understand their SME customers and develop innovative products and services to cater to their specific requirements.

In the era of globalization, when SMEs face bigger uncertainties and with ever-changing market dynamism, the challenges have also greater. Under these circumstances, SMEs must not be alone as insurance companies do offer value-added strategic advice on managing risks to survive and thrive the business in the growing and unpredictable risks.

Financing and Insurance Plays Key Role in Secure Business Development

With multiple options to find business financing and insurance in this competitive and growing economy, simplicity, speed, and agility will be the core for banking and insurance players in all segments which include products, processes and customer relations.

Association between banks and financial techs to accumulate their strengths and provide customers with additional services, beyond banking and insurance is going to rule the roost. In this phase, insurance is a necessary investment and not an ancillary cost. Insured SMEs are less prone to financial losses in the face of a business disaster.

The insurance industry is embarking on a rapid evolution phase. Rapid paradigm shifts in the environment, technology, and generation are transforming the definition of risk and protection, sparking innovation, and disrupting business models.

Aspire Media - Educating and Nurturing Entrepreneurs

Aspire Media’s objective is to educate entrepreneurs to help them be informed decision-makers that could help their business grow. This platform is used widely by multiple brands to reach out to the SME community regularly all over India.

Time: 6.30 pm – 10.30 Pm

Venue: Sahara Star Hotel, Near Mumbai Airport

Topics to cover in the event:



SME Banking business models, challenges and solutions



Driving the Future of Insurance: Digitizing the Core to Meet the Demands of the Platform-Driven Economy



Fintechs are they an opportunity or a threat for banks? How it is revolutionizing the SME Finance Landscape



Growth of Technology-Driven 3PL Services



What Should Insurers Do Today to Prepare for the Insurance of Tomorrow?



Financing Solutions for SMEs by Non-Banking Financial Institutions



About Aspire Media

Founded in 2010, Aspire media is known for its continuous efforts to incubate, collaborate and nurture small enterprise all over India helping them thrive and grow in this competitive global business ecosystem.

It manages 2 platforms –Small Enterprise India (for SMEs ) and The AEONIAN (for Startups). To engage and interact with Startups and SMEs, Aspire Media organizes monthly events across various cities which attracts a gathering of 150+ entrepreneurs and for the Annual Awards program, an attendee strength of 1000+ SMEs and Startups travel from across India to attend the awards night program every year.

Aspire Media has 5 divisions:

Small Enterprise publishes magazines for Indian entrepreneurs to help them streamline and scale up their businesses. It has conceptualized and developed a unique platform for SME to learn the trends in the industry and on various aspects of business like Technology, Banking & Finance, Business Insurance, Logistics, etc. To ensure SMEs gain insight, the media firm conducts SME conferences across pan India – Metro, Tier 2 & 3 cities and it’s an ideal place to learn, interact, meet new contacts and win new business!

