English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Prefer value over growth stocks, says Enam Holdings' Sivaram; here are 5 sectors he’s bullish on

    A pause after a sharp rally is healthy, says Sivaram who is optimistic about FY23 as well as FY24

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

    Companies that have strong earnings visibility will protect the capital better, Enam Holdings Investment Director Sridhar Sivaram said on February 22, as the Indian market closed in the red for the fifth straight session.

    Indian shares that opened low managed to pare some of the losses but still closed around 0.6 percent down from the previous day as the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis spooked the market.

    Sivaram spoke with CNBC-TV18 on the situation in Ukraine, its impact on the Indian market and what should be the investor strategy to tide over the crisis.

    Markets cracked as the Russia-Ukraine standoff intensified but that was not the only reason for volatility, as stocks have crashed on many other occasions due to persistent inflation, he said.

    Also read: Gainers & Losers: 5 stocks that moved the most on February 22

    Close

    Related stories

    He hinted the recent sharp rally in the market was an exception. "After a sharp rally, there is a pause which is healthy," Sivaram said, adding he was optimistic about the future and FY23 as well as FY24 were looking.

    Offering advice on protecting capital, Sivaram said, "We prefer value over growth. Companies that have strong earnings visibility will protect the capital better. Damage will be far lesser", adding there will be a correction in stock prices based on global corrections.

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine Conflict | JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz on potential sanctions by Russia, US dollar and oil

    Sivaram said he was bullish on PSU banks, financials, chemicals, commodities and telecom.

    To a query on how he would view the US Federal Reserve backing an interest rate hike in March and its impact on the financial markets in India, Sivaram said the rise in the Fed’s rate would depend on inflation.

    Also read: Faster pace of US monetary tightening may pressure emerging market currencies, says Fitch Ratings

    "In the early stages of a rate hike, generally markets do not do well and only when the picture gets clear, stability will pick up," he said.

    Sivaram foresees good investments coming in for the commodities sector and said the auto segment would be lucrative in the second half of this year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Enam Holdings #markets #Russia-Ukra #Sridhar Sivaram #stock
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 06:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.