Taking Stock | Market ends lower for the fifth day on worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower for the fifth straight session on February 22 as escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis pushed up crude prices, stoking fears of inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 382.91 points, or 0.66 percent, at 57,300.68, and the Nifty was down 114.50 points, or 0.67 percent, at 17,092.20.

"Escalation in Russia-Ukraine issue and a sharp surge in oil prices forced global markets to plunge sharply. Indian equities opened with heavy losses tracking overnight fall in the global market and its adverse spill over to commodity prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The market opened almost 2 percent lower on weak global cues and remained under pressure throughout the day but some last-hour buying helped the indices pare the losses.

The Sensex bounced back 905 points from the intraday low of 56,394.85, while the Nifty recovered 248 points from its low of 16,843.80.

“The domestic market managed to trim its losses during the late session. Continued offload by FIIs (foreign institutional investors) has increased volatility, while DIIs (domestic institutional investors) are adding positions,” Nair added.

The United States and its European allies were set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, Reuters reported.

Tata Steel, TCS, BPCL, Tata Motors and SBI Life Insurance were the top Nifty losers. Gainers included M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries and ONGC.

Among sectoral indices, metal, IT and PSU Bank shed a percent each, and Nifty Bank, FMCG and pharma were down more than 0.5 percent each.

Broader indices underperform the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent and the smallcap index 1.6 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, except power all indices ended in the red. Capital goods, IT, FMCG, metal, oil and gas and realty were down 1-3 percent.

A short build-up was seen in DLF, Rain Industries and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, while a long build-up was seen in Nippon Life India Asset Management, Apollo Hospitals and NALCO.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing, NALCO and Oberoi Realty.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cyber Media and Genesys International Corporation were among the 100 stocks which hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

More than 150 stocks, including Ujjivan Financial Services, V-Guard Industries, MRF, Jyothy Labs, Alembic and Apollo Tyres, touched a 52-week low.

Outlook for February 23

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Multiple support parameters are present near 16,800, which are absorbing the selling pressure.

In terms of the price pattern, the Nifty has formed a triangular pattern on the daily chart and tested the lower end of the pattern during the day.

The index is expected to bounce back towards 17,400-17,500. The bullish potential will hold as long as the Nifty stays above 16,800 on a closing basis.

Rahul Sharma of Equity 99

Investors are advised to remain cautious with their trades. We expect the recovery in the markets will be led by small and midcaps after the Russia-Ukraine crisis ends.

For the Nifty, 17,000 will act as strong support, a break of which we see the index slip to 16,900. If this level is also breached, the next stop would be 16,850.

On the upper side, 17,160 will act as a strong resistance. If the Nifty goes past it, the next stop would be around 17,225 and then 17,300.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The market is seeing increased volatility as the Russia-Ukraine conflict rapidly worsens. Rising oil prices have added to the negativity and F&O monthly expiry on February 24 will keep the market volatile.

The Nifty managed to close above the crucial levels of 17,000. While 16,800 has been a key support level for the market over the last month but global weakness and consistent FII selling could add to pressure in the near term.

