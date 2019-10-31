PMC Bank crisis | RBI asks Mumbai Police to seek court nod to start liquidation process of assets: Report

The administrator appointed by the central bank will receive the asset hand over to further the liquidation process.
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police will soon seek court approval in relation to handing over of assets in the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case, reports The Economic Times.
After that, the administrator appointed by the Reserve Bank of India will receive the assets to further the liquidation process.
While consent has been received for 18 attached properties, it will be auctioned at 'fair market value' without any legal faceoff. While total deposit is around Rs.11,000 crore, Rs.3,500 crore is the value of the attached properties.
Several customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bankhad been protesting outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office with the last protest on October 30.
