English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance raises Rs 4,050 crore through NCDs

Leading rating agency, CARE Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating for both the issuances, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited said.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Representative picture

Representative picture

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), has raised Rs 4,050 crore through the issuance of long-term, five-year Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in two tranches, the company said in a statement.

The first tranche of the NCD issue amounting to Rs 2,000 crore opened on March 10, with a pay-in on March 12, 2021. The second tranche of the remaining Rs 2,050 crore opened on March 18 with a pay-in on March 19, 2021, PCHFL said.

Leading rating agency, CARE Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating for both the issuances, it added.

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Laddha, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises said, “Since the beginning of FY 2020, we have significantly transformed the liabilities profile towards more stable, long-term sources of funds."

The company has raised over Rs 50,000 crore since April 2019, through multiple long-term borrowings and equity transactions, thereby materially strengthening the Balance Sheet, he added.

Close

Related stories

Laddha said that the five-year NCD issuances of Rs 4,050 crore re-affirm the significant improvement of our liabilities side and the strength of our balance sheet. "We are now well-positioned to tap growth opportunities across both our Financial Services and Pharma businesses," he said.

The company said it has raised over Rs 32,000 crore of long-term borrowings since April 2019, while significantly reducing the Commercial Paper exposure from Rs 18,017 crore in September 2018 to Rs 1,050 crore as of December 2020.

The fundraise comes weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave PCHFL the approval to acquire troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Piramal #Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd
first published: Mar 22, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.