Your money calendar for 2021-22: Keep your dates with investments, taxes and money box

It’s the start of the new financial year, 2021-22. As we head off to get our vaccine shots, there is hope that the new year leads us brings us back to normal times, in the months ahead. But the start of a new financial year is also a good time to get your money box in order and plan for the year ahead.

The year of 2020 saw the onset of global pandemic due to Covid-19 infection that led to job losses, a fall in many people’s income levels and salaries, unexpected medical expenses, loan repayments that brought a lot of burden on those affected, and all sorts of pressures on your money box. The goods part is that the Covid-19 year taught us many money lessons.

The biggest money lesson: Do not procrastinate. The start of the year should begin with a thorough investment plan. Although S&P BSE Sensex went up by 84 percent from its lowest point last year, finances were in disarray because those who had lost their jobs or saw a fall in income, had to fall back on their investments in the absence of an emergency cash portfolio. Make an investment plan, rightaway and build a contingency fund.

Health is important. Do not forget to review your insurance policies. Our Money calendar also reminds you of the important dates with taxman. Aside from planning your taxes, and filing your income-tax returns on time, you also have to pay your advance taxes.

Don’t forget to enjoy every once in a while. Do spend, but keep your expenses in check. And keep an eye on your credit report. A good credit score helps in getting good loan rates, if you wish to borrow from a bank or a non-banking finance firm. Take a break occasionally. Yes, it’s tough to plan for holidays in these times, but an occasional break is needed to remain calm.

Presenting Moneycontrol’s annual financial year 2021-22 calendar. Download and keep a copy on your desk. Or you can just take a screenshot and save it on your mobile.