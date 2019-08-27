App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is unit linked insurance plans (ULIPS)?

Unit linked insurance plans -- ULIPS provide for benefits of protection and flexibility in investment, it is insurance cum investment plan. The allocated premiums will be applied to purchase units as per the fund type based on the ongoing NAV.


1. What is unit linked insurance plan?


ULIPS provide for benefits of protection and flexibility in investment, it is insurance cum investment plan. The allocated premiums will be applied to purchase units as per the fund type based on the ongoing NAV. NAV is the value per unit of the scheme. They provide multiple benefits like life protection, investment and savings flexibility, options to take additional  covers, tax planning, etc. but they are riskier compared to other schemes.


2. Who can buy a unit linked insurance plan?


You can buy a ULIPS as an investment purpose, policyholder have a right to choose between an investments options of debt and equity. It should balance with both your investment and insurance needs.


3. What is difference between investing in ULIPS and Mutual fund?


• Both ULIPS and mutual fund carry market risk and depend on market returns
• Mutual fund are regulated by SEBI and ULIPS are regulated by IRDA
• ULIPS are combination of both investment and insurance, mutual fund is pure investment
• ULIP allow you to increase your life cover while keeping your premium same
• Mutual fund are best suited for those who focus on investment and medium term returns, on the other hand ULIPS are for those who want to invest as well as get benefit of insurance in long term.


4. What are the types of ULIP plans available in market?


Types of ULIPS depend on the purpose of it such as ULIP for retirement, ULIP for wealth creation, children education and health benefit.


5. How to choose a best ULIP plan to get maximum benefit?

You should know the percentage of risk that you can take, understand the charges of different plans, compare the past performance of your plan, decide the amount of premium to be paid and risk cover you need, know about how much premium is being insured and how much is invested, find out if any tax benefit is being offered, check if there are any switching options available and charges on it.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Nov 20, 2013 04:17 pm

tags #Life Insurance

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.