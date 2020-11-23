Unitholders' nod to wind up MF schemes: Franklin Templeton moves SC against Karnataka High Court order

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Karnataka High Court (HC) order that upheld the view that unitholders’ consent is a must before wind-up of any mutual fund (MF) scheme, according to people in the know.

As part of its petition, the fund house could seek relief from the SC for distributing funds from cash-positive schemes. There was no response from Franklin Templeton MF at the time of publishing.

Last month, the Karnataka HC held the view that unitholders’ consent was a must to wind up any MF schemes.

In the 333-page order, the HC examined various aspects of the matter including the role of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and trustees in Franklin Templeton’s decision to wind up six of its debt schemes. A large part of HC's order was related to the existing regulatory guidelines for winding up any mutual fund scheme.

As of November 13, 2020, the six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 9,682 crore, since April 24, 2020.

The cash available stands at Rs 5,952 crore as for the four cash-positive schemes, subject to fund-running expenses.

Among individual schemes, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Low Duration Fund have 43 percent and 27 percent of their assets in cash. Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 26 percent and 8 percent of their assets in cash.