172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|karnataka-hc-raps-sebi-for-not-being-proactive-in-franklin-templeton-wind-up-6009401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka HC raps Sebi for not being proactive in Franklin Templeton wind-up

The court said unitholders would be justified in their criticism that Sebi was a silent spectator.

Jash Kriplani

The Karnataka High Court (HC) in its 336-page order has pulled up the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its lack of responsiveness in handling wind-up of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT MF).

“It is an admitted position that this was perhaps the first case in the history where Regulation 39(2)(a) was invoked. Therefore, Sebi ought to have been cautious and ought to have played a very active role,” the HC’s order read.

The HC order, reviewed by Moneycontrol, observed certain lapses on the part of Sebi in ensuring compliance with clause (3) of regulation 39.

Close

It said that the market watchdog did not bother to “ascertain whether redemptions and borrowings ceased assuming that compliance of clause (3) of regulation 39 was made.”

related news

The order read that Sebi did not even bother to enquire about the compliance with clause (3) of regulation 39 by the trustees.

The above clause deals with the procedures for wind-up of any MF scheme.

The court also pointed out Sebi’s failure to reply to a letter (dated April 20, 2020) sent by trustees of FT MF, seeking permission and guidance from SEBI for winding up the schemes.

The HC said that prompt action by Sebi was necessary to “sustain confidence of the investors.”

It even went on to say that the unitholders of the affected schemes will be “justified in their criticism that Sebi was a silent spectator.”

“Sebi was expected to play a very proactive role by questioning AMC, trustees and sponsor about the compliances with the provisions of the mutual funds regulations,” HC said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #court #Franklin Templeton #HC #High Court #Karnataka #mutual fund #windup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.