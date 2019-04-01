App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax calendar FY20: Plan your investments better by marking the important dates

This financial calendar will aid you to plan your taxes, remind to file your income tax on time and save on penalty

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral
Whatsapp

A new financial year (2019-20) has just started. Each month brings with itself a new task for us to do. Be it tax-planning which we seriously advice you to start in the first month itself rather than procrastinate, or giving tax declaration, filing for IT returns, or even making resolution to spend wisely in the festive season.

It’s good to set some meaningful goals at the start of the year.

To help you get through each of the hurdles, we bring Moneycontrol’s annual financial calendar for 2019-20. This calendar will aid you to plan your taxes, remind you to file your income tax on time and save on penalty, take smart financial decisions throughout the year and stay on course to achieve set financial goals. Keep a copy with you.
Month Don’t forget to…

 

 

April 

 Why wait till the end of the year to plan your taxes? Start your tax-saving mutual fund SIP right away.
If you haven’t dematerialised your physical equity shares by April 1, you can no longer sell them in physical form. But you can still dematerialise them later.

April 30: Due date for submitting declarations of interest income to your bank in Form 15G/15H for the financial year ending March 2019. Form 15H is for senior citizens (60 years and above) and Form 15G is for everyone else.

 

related news

 

May

May 7: Akshaya Tritiya. Considered to be an auspicious occasion to buy gold. Moneycontrol recommends to buy gold mainly for asset allocation and not on occasion. Stick to gold sovereign bonds and avoid physical gold if you can.
May 31: Deadline for non-resident Indians (NRI) to get a permanent account number (PAN). Quoting PAN will be mandatory for NRIs for transactions (money transfer, making investments and so on) of Rs 2.5 lakh or more during financial year 2018-19.

 

 

June

For salaried employees, keep an eye out on Form-16. It contains details of the amount of tax deducted at source (TDS) on salary by your employer along with the salary breakup for the financial year.
June 15: First instalment (15% of taxable income) of advance tax is due for income greater than Rs 10,000 in a financial year (other than salaried income). In first instalment, deposit 15% of tax liability.
July July 31: Last date for filing your income tax returns for financial year 2018-19.
August August 15: India’s independence day. But are you truly financially independent? Emergency corpus to ensure you don’t dip into you long-term savings, adequate insurance and a solid investment plan are a must.
 September September 15: Second instalment (45% of taxable income) of advance tax is due for income greater than Rs 10,000 in a financial year (other than salaried income). In second instalment deposit 45% of tax liability.
 

October

 Happy Diwali. Online discounts are on offer. Spend wisely. Do not overspend and avoid paying EMIs unnecessarily.
Time for the half-yearly check of your portfolio. Are you on your track to reach your financial goals?
 

November

Baby’s day out. Good time to teach your kid money management. Buy your child that piggy bank and nudge the kid to put money in it regularly.
November 30: Last day to claim foreign tax credit, for taxes paid abroad while working. Submit Form no. 67.
 

December

 This is a good time to review your expenses in year gone by. Prepare a budget for new year and stick to it.
December 15: Third instalment (75% of taxable income) of advance tax is due for income greater than Rs 10,000 in a financial year (other than salaried income). In third instalment deposit 75% of tax liability.
 January Organise your investment proofs, house rent receipts, medical test receipts, donation receipts, and so on, to submit to your employer for year-end tax computation.
 

February

  February 1: Union budget is announced so keep an eye and understand how it’s going to impact your wallet.
Planning for summer holidays with your family? Keep an eye out on the early-bird deals.
 

March

 March 15: Fourth instalment (100% of taxable income) of advance tax is due for income greater than Rs 10,000 in a financial year (other than salaried income). In fourth instalment deposit 100% of tax liability.
March 31: Last chance, hoping you have got all your tax planning investments in order.

Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:45 am

tags #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Planning #Tax

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.