PF withdrawal: Here's how to claim PF online to meet financial challenges amid coronavirus

Amid coronavirus-led uncertainties, in order to help people facing financial crisis, the government has relaxed PF withdrawal process and rules where EPF members can withdraw a certain amount from Employees' Provident Fund portal online.

The amendment in rules has been notified by the government for coronavirus-related needs of people looking to withdraw money from EPF accounts.

An EPF member can withdraw up to 75 percent of EPF account balance or three months’ basic wages or the amount that person actually needs, whichever is lower, according to the amended rules.

Eligibility to apply for EPF withdrawal

An EPF account holder should follow three things to apply for claim online:

a) Universal Account Number (UAN) of the EPF member must be activated

b) Aadhaar should be verified and linked with UAN

c) Bank account of the EPF member with IFSC Code should be seeded with UAN.

Check out how a person can apply for EPF withdrawal

- Visit the member e-Sewa website

- Log in by entering your UAN, password and captcha code.

- Visit Online services and select claim option (Form -31, 19,10C and 10D)

- A new page will appear on screen with all information such as name, date of birth, and last four digits of Aadhaar number. The page will also show bank account details. Enter the last four digits of the bank account and click on verify. A pop-up will appear on your screen asking you to give a 'Certificate of undertaking'.

- Once the last four digits of bank account are verified, then click on 'Proceed for online claim'.

- From the drop down menu, you will be required to select 'PF advance (Form 31)'.

- You will be required to select purpose of withdrawal as 'Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)' from the drop down menu.

- Enter the amount required and upload the scanned copy of cheque and enter your address. - A one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your mobile number registered with Aadhaar. - Enter the OTP received by you via SMS.

Once the OTP is successfully submitted, the claim request will also be submitted.

The money will be credited to your bank account only if the details match and your claim is accepted by the EPFO.

Checking the status of claim

EPF member can log in to his/her account on the Member e-Sewa portal and check the status by clicking on 'Track Claim status' under the 'online services' tab.

Remember things while applying

While applying for withdrawal, check whether the organisation is exempted. If the organisation is exempted, then EPF members will have to contact the employer for the withdrawal.

Exempted organisations are those having private trusts to manage the EPF of employees.