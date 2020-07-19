Live now
Jul 19, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | AIIMS to begin human clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from July 20
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have reached 10,38,716. The recovery rate now stands at 62.94 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 117th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 10,38,716 cases, which includes more than 26,273 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.94 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.42 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than six lakh people have died so far. Catch the highlights here:
South Africa now 5th in world for infections
COVID-19 tally reaches 16,701 in Odisha
AIIMS panel nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
1,475 fresh COVID cases take Delhi tally to 1,21,582
Telangana records 1,284 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Global death toll due to COVID-19 pandemic now above 6,00,000
Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 6,00,000. The university's tally as of Sunday morning says the United States tops the list with 1,40,119 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over 2 million in Brazil and more than 1 million in India.
Coronavirus in South Africa LIVE updates | South Africa now 5th in world for infections
South Africa now ranks fifth in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases caseload as the African continent faces the pandemic's first wave head-on.
South Africa yesterday reported 13,285 new confirmed cases for a total of 350,879. That puts the country ahead of Peru and makes up roughly half the cases in Africa.
The only four countries with more confirmed cases -- the US, Brazil, India, and Russia -- all have far more people than South Africa's 57 million. (AP)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar is heading towards becoming a global hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said yesterday, as he hit out at the Nitish Kumar government over the "low" number of tests being conducted.
Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly, said the government was testing around 10,000 samples per day against the required 30,000-35,000 tests a day given the size and population of Bihar. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | COVID-19 tally reaches 16,701 in Odisha, death toll 86
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rose to 86 with three patients succumbing to the infection, while the total case count increased to 16,701 after 591 fresh positive cases were detected yesterday, a Health Department official told news agency PTI.
At least 607 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured people to 11,937, which is 71.47 percent of the total coronavirus load in the state. The state's fatality rate, however, remains intact at 0.51 percent.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik has increased by 336 to reach 9,075, while the death toll has stood at 383 as 12 people succumbed yesterday, an official said. Of the 12 deaths, eight are from Nashik city and two from Malegaon, he added. (PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a single day
West Bengal reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on a single-day for the first time yesterday as the state's tally breached the 40,000-mark, according to the state health department. The state detected 2,198 new cases, following which its active cases soared to 15,594, it said in a bulletin.
Twenty-seven more people died, taking the state's total fatalities to 1,076, the department said. The state has so far reported 40,209 cases of COVID-19. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE updates | Sikkim reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, following which the state's tally rose to 273, Health, Pema T Bhutia said. All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of the STNM Hospital, he said. There are 183 active cases in the state at present, he added. So far, 90 people have recovered of the disease, Bhutia said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the principals of medical colleges in the state to prepare an action plan incorporating new initiatives and challenges following the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients.
The chief minister in a video conference with the principals reviewed the patients' load handled by each medical college, ICU facilities and treatment for the non-COVID-19 patients, an official release said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 22,981; death toll rises to 53
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Assam yesterday mounted to 53 after two more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,117 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 22,981, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The two men, aged 61 and 62 years, died at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and the Jorhat Medical College Hospital, respectively, he said.
"1117 new #Covid19 positive patients in Assam today, with 515 cases from Guwahati City alone. Critical for us to #StayatHome to Stay Safe," Sarma tweeted.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | AIIMS panel nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
The AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.
AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS. (PTI)