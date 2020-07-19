With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan ordered the lockdown from 6pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays beginning from the Friday falling on July 24.

“There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required,” Chauhan said in an order issued here on Sunday night.

Only local chemists, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain open for community needs and the passengers coming out from and going to the airport or railway station would be permitted to move upon producing their tickets.

The staff deployed at airport and railway stations (public officials and belonging to airlines) shall be allowed to move on showing valid identity proofs, the order said adding that the government employees of essential services departments, including medical services or such other departments as required by government, would be permitted to move on production of ID proof.

Chauhan said no curfew pass would be issued while there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods, carriers or oil/LPG tankers.

“…in view of the situation emerging due to COVID-19 in and around district Jammu in the recent days that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety.

“Whereas it has been felt, based on wider consultation with the chief medical officer, senior epidemiologists and other health professionals, that stricter social distancing norms during the weekdays and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases,” the order read.