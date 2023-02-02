English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Budget 2023: The biggest tax changes for the middle-class

    From reducing the income-tax slabs and peak surcharge rates for the new income tax code to increasing the leave encashment limit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave good news in her Budget 2023 speech

    Chander Talreja & Ritika Arora
    February 02, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

    The finance minister presented her fifth and the last full-fledged budget of the Modi 2.0 government. The proposals have provided tax relief to both middle-class and the high-net worth taxpayers.

    Here is a brief look at some of the important personal income-tax changes proposed in the Budget presented before Parliament on February 1, 2023:

    New Tax Regime (NTR) gets a boost

    The Finance Minister has announced the following changes in NTR to make it more appealing.