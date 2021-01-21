MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

NPS equity schemes HDFC, UTI deliver highest returns over five years

But most schemes fail to beat the benchmark Nifty 50 TRI

Moneycontrol PF Team
January 21, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

The soaring equity markets have lifted the fortunes of many equity-oriented schemes. National Pension Scheme’s equity funds (scheme E), too, have consistently been delivering double-digit returns annually over five-year horizon in the recent weeks.  

The New Year has been no different, with all pension fund managers reporting annualised returns of over 13 percent over five years, as per data from Value Research. for NPS Tier-I accounts.

Tier-I is the main, retirement account, which does not allow easy withdrawals until you turn 60 – the date of vesting, or maturity. Partial and premature withdrawals are permitted only for specific purposes such as house purchase, treatment of critical illnesses and children’s higher education.

Struggling to beat the Nifty

Close

Related stories

HDFC Pension Fund remained the top performer with impressive 15.71 percent returns, the only fund to outperform the benchmark Nifty 50 TRI over the five-year period. The index has recorded 15.63 percent returns during the period.

UTI Retirement Solutions was close on its heels with 14.49 percent, while ICICI Prudential Pension Fund notched up 14.43 percent returns annually over the five-year horizon. Four out of six pension funds with track record of at least five years beat their mutual fund counterparts (14.38 percent) too. Compared to large-cap equity mutual funds, which charge an expense ratio of 2.25 percent, NPS schemes’ expense ratio is just 0.01 percentage point at present. Now, it is bound to go up as the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) has floated request for proposals for new pension fund managers. However, even the increased investment management fee will be capped at 0.09 percentage point, apart from 0.03 percentage points as intermediary charges.

In the three-year return period, though, none of the pension funds managed to draw closer to Nifty 50 TRI (11.75 percent). Four out of seven pension funds, however, managed to outperform large-cap equity mutual funds. Even in this category, HDFC Pension Fund turned in the best performance with 10.68 percent return annually over three years.
Moneycontrol PF Team
TAGS: #invest #NPS)
first published: Jan 21, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.