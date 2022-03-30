Link Aadhaar to PAN by March 31 or pay Rs 500-Rs 1,000 penalty

You will have to shell out penal charges of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 if you fail to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar within two days. March 31 is the deadline for completing this exercise.

Penalty for failure to seed PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 if you miss this deadline, but complete the seeding process within three months – that is, by June 30, 2022. If you are unable to do so, you will be charged double the penal fee.

Non-linked PAN to be inoperative after March 31

Moreover, your PAN will become inoperative after March 31, 2022 if the linking process is not complete. You can re-activate your PAN after paying the penal charges of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, as applicable, the income tax department’s circular stated.

“Any failure may lead to the PAN becoming inoperative, which means that a person had no PAN for income-tax purposes. It is advisable for tax payers to check their income tax portal and ensure that the Aadhaar and PAN are linked. NRIs may have some concerns since in some cases they do not have Aadhaar,” said Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

Consequences of non-compliance