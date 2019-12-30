PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to link PAN with Aadhaar before Dec 31 deadline

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is December 31. The Central Board of Direct Taxes previously announced that all Indian citizens must link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the said deadline. People who fail to do so won't be able to file their income tax and their PAN will no longer be operative.

The PAN-Aadhaar card linking deadline was previously extended from September 30 to December 31. “Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019,” tweeted the Income Tax Department of India.

You can check PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax India website. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ and then, click on ‘Click here’, which is above the section where you fill your PAN and Aadhaar details. The new webpage will ask you for your PAN and Aadhaar number. Fill in the details and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar status’. If your PAN-Aadhaar is linked, the screen should show a confirmation message with the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.



PAN-Aadhaar card linking via SMS



PAN-Aadhaar card linking via Income Tax India website



In case you haven’t applied for linking PAN to Aadhaar card, there are two ways to do it.

For linking Aadhaar card and PAN via SMS, the user needs to ensure that both the documents are registered under the same name. Your mobile number should also be the same as the one registered for Aadhaar.

If the requirements are in check, open the messaging app and type UIDAI space 12-digit Aadhaar card number space 10-character alphanumeric PAN details and send it to 567678 or 56161. For Example, if your Aadhar number is 109876543210, and your PAN is ABCD1234E, then send type UIDAI space 109876543210 ABCD1234E and send it to 567678 or 56161.

After sending the SMS, you will be notified after the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.

The other way to link Aadhaar and PAN is via the Income Tax Department of India website.



visit the IT website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.



Click on 'Link Aadhaar’ on the left side under the ‘Quick Links’ section.



Fill in the PAN, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc.



You need to fill in the captcha or request for an OTP on the registered mobile number, following which, if the details match, your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be successful.

