MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank offer the best rates on one-year fixed deposits

IndusInd Bank offers 7 percent interest, while RBL Bank gives 6.75 percent on one-year fixed deposits

Moneycontrol PF Team
December 18, 2020 / 11:06 AM IST

In the December monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent. For fixed deposit (FD) holders, there is relief as the banks may not reduce interest rates on deposits further.

However, you shouldn’t ignore investing in FDs due to lowering interest rates. FDs play an important role in realising your short-term goals and while saving for your emergency corpus. It gives you assured returns and is considered to be safest investment avenue. It offers flexible tenures and liquidity in your portfolio to withdraw in case of uncertainty.

Despite falling interest rates, you can invest certain percentage of your portfolio in FDs offering higher returns on one-year FDs from the table given. The smaller private banks tend to top the rate chart on fixed deposits, given the competition they face in garnering deposits. You should do a thorough risk assessment and due diligence of the bank before investing.

Higher rates offered by smaller private banks

Close

Related stories

Smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on one-year FDs, according to data compiled by BankBazaar. For instance, IndusInd Bank tops the chart and offers 7 percent interest on one-year FD, followed by RBL Bank which is offering 6.75 percent interest on one-year FD. These interest rates are higher compared to those offered by public sector banks.

Leading private banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offers 4.90 percent interest on one-year FDs. Axis Bank offer 5.15 percent interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 4.60 percent interest on one-year FD, which is the lowest rate among all private banks.

Public sector banks such as Union Bank, Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank and Canara Bank offers 5.25 percent interest on one-year FDs. Established banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) offers 4.90 percent interest, on their one-year FDs.

Investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are guaranteed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI.

The minimum investment amount varies across banks. At private and public banks, the amount ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.

Also read: Amidst falling interest rates, should investors choose debt funds over fixed deposits?

A note about the table

The data on FDs is as on December 16, 2020, as given in the respective banks’ websites. Interest rates of all listed (BSE) private banks and foreign banks considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. The minimum investment amount may vary depending on the type of the term deposit account. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
Moneycontrol PF Team
TAGS: #banking #Deposit #fixed deposit
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.