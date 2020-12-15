Gold vs Bank FD: Here's which asset class delivered higher return over long term

Source: Reuters

Gold, as an asset class, has had one of its best years in recent memory. The yellow metal prices have risen over 20 percent year-to-date, though most gains came earlier in the year following the flash crash in equity markets brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Since their early rise, gold prices have mostly seen consolidation in the second half of the calendar year 2020, without giving away much of its gains. Consequently, the metal has performed much better than other asset classes, such as equity and oil. In 2020 so far, the Nifty is up 11 percent, while crude oil WTI Futures is deep into the negative territory at -24 percent.

In India, gold is not just a mode of investment, its accumulation is linked to social status and in some cultures, it is even considered as a bearer of good fortune. Hence, many Indians prefer buying physical gold in the form of jewellery, coins or bars compared to other modes of investments such as futures and exchange-traded funds. Also, it is not uncommon for families to accumulate gold and endow it to future generations.

Gold has been hovering around Rs 50,000 per 10 gram. A kilogram of gold would cost about Rs 50,00,000. This means if you have a kilo of gold, you could swap it for a top-of-the-line German luxury car such as a Mercedes E class or a BMW 5 series.

To get an idea of how gold has done over the years, we have compared yellow metal's price across decades, beginning 1980, to the 50-year average of bank Fixed Deposit Rates (1980-2020) i.e 8.43 percent, as shown by the Reserve bank of India (RBI).

RBI has provided an average of FD rates from different banks across 40 years, though individual banks pay different rates. For gold, we have taken the average cost of a kilo of the metal across different years, provided by Bank Bazaar.

We assume you had a kilo of gold in 1980. Had you sold it in 1980 itself, when the average price of 1kg gold was Rs 1,33,000, and reinvested the money in FDs, you would be sitting on Rs 33,87,115 today. This amounts to a compounded 2,446 percent return in 40 years.

In 1990, data shows that the average cost of 1 kilo of gold was Rs 3,20,000. If you would have sold the gold then and put in FDs, you would be sitting on Rs 36,27,719 today. A 1,033 percent return in 30 years!

Meanwhile, from 1980 to 1990, your investment in gold would have only returned 140 percent.

The average cost of 1 kilo of gold in 2000 was Rs 4,40,000. Your investment would have grown 405 percent to Rs 22,20,454 from 2000-2020 if invested in FDs. From 1980-2000, your gold investment would have grown 231 percent.

The average cost of gold in 2010 was Rs 18,50,000. If you would have sold 1 kilo of gold during that time and reinvested in bank FDs, you would be sitting on Rs 41,55,911. Between 1980-2010, your 1kg of gold would have returned 1291 percent.

Had you saved the gold all these years and sold it in 2020. You would have earned a 3,659 percent return on the yellow metal.

From our ballpark figures, it is fair to say that gold outshone bank FDs across 40 years, but it is also important to note that fixed deposits are considered to be the most secure investment option in India. Another thing that stood out is the power of compounding, as even the safest bet would have delivered a 2,400 percent return had it been given enough time.