How to get your mutual fund consolidated account statement

As Diwali approaches, you may be busy setting your house in order. You may be discarding old and unused items that don’t serve any purpose, and making place for new ones. But, what about your finances? Your consolidated account statement (CAS) will give you all the information you need about your mutual fund investments and their values.

A CAS is a statement of your investments across mutual funds, bonds and direct equity. Issued by your depositories, the CAS will also give you details of mutual funds in the Statement of Account (SOA) format, and not just in demat form. It keeps track of all your monthly transactions, and your outstanding investments.

How do I get my CAS?

Typically, the two depositories, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) issue CAS. If you have a demat account and transact, then NSDL or CDSL will send you your CAS for that month. Capital market investment details of mutual funds, non-convertible debentures, portfolio management services (PMS) schemes, equity shares etc. are captured in it.

Your investments are collated using your Permanent Account Number (PAN). But only those investments for which you are the first account holder are made available in the CAS.

Will I get my CAS every month?

If there is any activity in your mutual fund folios or if you have buy or sell shares in a month, you get the CAS in the subsequent month. For instance, if you make a lump-sum or SIP investment in your mutual fund or sell some funds or buy or sell shares, you get a CAS in the following month.

If you don’t transact every month, you will get your CAS every six months.

You can get your CAS either by post or by e-mail.

How do I use my CAS?

You can use CAS to check if all your investment decisions are getting executed.

“All your transactions can be seen in CAS. This will help the investor to check if the mutual fund units are allotted against the investments, and whether the equity shares he paid for are reflected in his demat account,” says Mahesh Mirpuri, a mutual fund distributor.

Says Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, “There have also been cases of fraudulent transactions, especially in demat accounts. CAS can help the investor stay alert to any anomalies.” He says that since CAS has a list of all your investments, it’s easy to keep inventory.

CAS also captures your nomination details. Your mobile number and registered e-mail ID are also captured. Investors should also check whether the right contact details are displayed in the CAS.

I do not have a demat account. I just have investments in mutual funds. Will I still get a CAS?

If you don’t have a demat account, but still have mutual fund investments, there are various other ways to get your CAS. You can log in to the websites of any of the registrar and transfer agents – CAMS (register on mycams) or KFintech – and download the CAS. Here, you can opt for a detailed statement or a summary.

Alternatively, you can download statements of your mutual fund investments from each of the fund houses in whose schemes you invested.

You can also ask your distributor to give you a consolidated statement of mutual fund holdings. Distributors typically use third-party software that track their clients’ investments.

My account is largely dormant because I do not buy or sell every month. Will I still get my CAS every month?