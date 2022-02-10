Even as investors sell gold ETFs, here's why you should buy the yellow metal

Exchange traded funds tracking gold prices are demonstrating diverse trends. In January 2022, gold ETFs worldwide saw net inflows of $2.7 billion (or 46 tonnes, the highest since May 2021) as per data released by World Gold Council. But the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that gold ETFs saw net outflows of Rs 451.69 crore in India. Here is what experts think about this contrasting investor behaviour and how investors should deal with gold allocation.

Are investors looking beyond gold?

Investors tend to allocate more to the assets which have done well in the past. Gold’s past performance, a loss of 4.8 percent in CY2021 makes it less attractive for most investors. At the same time, risky assets such as stocks and digital assets including cryptos saw price appreciation. Investors seen preferring those over gold.

“Maybe cypto assets have taken the sheen out of gold,” says Rupesh Nagda, Founder and Managing Director, Family First Capital. He foresees Indian investors looking at digital virtual assets (DVA) as an investment seriously. “The tax on digital virtual assets eliminates the uncertainty around the future of DVA in India. Now the investors know that the government won’t ban these crypto assets altogether. That makes them some serious competition to gold in India,” he adds.

Launch of silver ETFs in India is another variable that is expected to influence the behavior of many investors. Earlier most Indian investors looking for some bullion allocation – would end up allocating money to gold and some part of that would come to gold ETF or gold funds. Going forward things may change. “As of now we have not come across investors switching from gold to silver. But bullion segment of the portfolios of many investors may see some allocation to silver ETF along with gold ETF in future,” says Anup Bhaiya, Managing Director, Money Honey Financial Services.

Investors’ actions

Outflows from Indian gold ETFs in January 2022 can’t be attributed to a single factor as of now, nor they at alarming levels. Indian investors are seen buying gold ETF with overall inflows of Rs 4,813 crore in CY2021, with just one month recording a net outflow. Globally investors however chose to walk away from gold. Gold ETFs globally saw net outflows of US$9.1 billion in 2021.

After a lull in CY2021, gold prices may be taking support at lower levels on the back of strong consumption demand in last few months in key markets such as India and China. Investment demand is also seen coming in the developed markets. “Increased buying of physically-backed gold ETFs was a notable shift in sentiment,” said gold market commentary released by World Gold Council. “Increased geopolitical risk, due to rising tension between NATO members and Russia over Ukraine, helped keep uncertainty high. Gold tends to be supported when geopolitical tensions escalate and is another reason why gold is a good diversifier in any portfolio,” it added.

Will gold shine in 2022?

Gold prices have been almost flat since the beginning of the year and now trades at Rs 48,429 per 10 gram. The increase in interest rates by US Federal Reserve is round the corner and most central bankers in the world are contemplating raising interest rates, if they have not already. The FOMC meet outcome made gold prices volatile for a brief period of time but gold prices did not fall much.

Rising interest rates tend to act as a headwind for gold. But if the inflation remains sticky and the interest rate hikes trails rate of inflation, then the real interest rates remain negative, which work in favour of gold. “Negative real interest rates along with central bank gold buying spree, increase in physical demand, geopolitical tensions, distress in China’s Property sector can be positive for gold prices,” says Navneet Damani, Head Research-Commodities and Currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He foresees gold touching Rs 55,000 mark over next 12 months.

Nagda also sees inflation driving gold prices and advises investors to allocate 5 to 10 percent of the money to gold through select gold ETF or gold mutual funds. “Low liquidity in secondary market makes us stay away from sovereign gold bonds,” he explains.

“Gold is one of the most attractively valued asset class at this moment. If you are worried about possible volatility in equity markets due to geo-political tensions or rising interest rates world over, then it is time to allocate some money to gold,” says Bhaiya.

Investors should not ideally chase any asset class looking at past returns. It is better to allocate some money to gold through a mix of gold ETF, gold funds and sovereign gold bonds taking into account your needs.