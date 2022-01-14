Why a silver ETF should be a part of your portfolio 

Silver

It seems asset management companies (AMCs) were just waiting for SEBI to give clearance for a Silver ETF. No sooner was it cleared than two Silver exchange traded funds (ETF) and three silver ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) schemes were launched by three fund houses. Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Nippon India MF are launching one silver ETF and FoF each, while ICICI Prudential MF will launch a silver FoF. The ETFs will directly invest in silver with an option to participate in Exchange Traded...