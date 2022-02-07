Gold Prices Today: Inflation worries to support yellow metal despite higher yield prices

Gold prices rose on February 7 in international markets as growing worries over broadening price pressures lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge and helped cushion pressure from higher US Treasury yields after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 48,016 for 10 grams at 9.52 am and silver was up 1.05 percent to trade at Rs 61,486 a kilogram.

The US dollar index gained marginally in the previous session while the 10-year bond yield rose to 1.93% which capped the weekly gain of gold. Selling pressure on precious metals prices is likely to be seen if prices rise towards resistance levels. Gold has resistance at 48150 and support at 47600. Silver has an immediate resistance at 61400 and support at 59800, said Nirpendra Yadav, senior commodity research analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver settled on a slightly positive note on February 4 in international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at $1,808.90 per troy ounce, up by 0.27% and silver March futures contract settled at $22.51 per troy ounce, up by 0.59%. Precious metals remained volatile ahead of US inflation report. Gold has support at $1792-1784 and resistance at $1818-1832 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.30-22.00 and resistance at $22.84-23.10 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,700-47,500 and resistance at Rs 48,150-48,350 while silver has support at Rs 60,300-59,700 and resistance at Rs 61,360-61,880. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47700 with a stop loss of Rs 47480 on a closing basis for target of Rs 48100 and silver around Rs 60300 with a stop loss below Rs 59,700 on a closing basis for target of Rs 61,300.

Vidit Garg, director, MyGoldKart

Gold prices dropped on Friday after US payroll data showed that 4,67,000 jobs were added last month which could help the central bank in raising rates. The market will track European Central Bank (ECB) chief speech due at 03.45 pm IST. Technically, gold has support at $1790 as this roller coaster data reflects that bulls somewhere are taking control around these levels but are helpless around $1815 and $1817 kind of levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​