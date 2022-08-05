English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Errors in your credit information report? File a complaint with RBI’s integrated ombudsman

    The banking regulator has decided to bring credit information companies into its integrated ombudsman mechanism net

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    August 05, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

    For long, individual borrowers have often complained of discrepancies in their credit reports issued by credit information companies (CICs), which result in financial setbacks. For instance, loan applications being rejected or poor credit score making them ineligible for best interest rates from financial institutions.

    Now, such borrowers can lodge such grievances against credit information companies (CICs) with the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) 2021. “This will provide a cost-free alternative redress mechanism for grievances against CICs,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced during his statement on monetary policy review.

    Moreover, these companies – TransUnion CIBIL, CRIF Highmark, Equifax and Experian – will also have to put in place an internal Ombudsman framework.

    Also read: RBI’s new ombudsman scheme: Here’s how you can file complaints

    “At present, people with complaints against these CICs had no recourse if these companies failed to respond to their grievances. Such borrowers will get some relief once now that it is being brought under the ambit of integrated ombudsman mechanism. Once the ombudsman takes over such complaints, things will start rolling faster,” says financial consultant VN Kulkarni, former banker and credit counsellor.

    Close

    Related stories

    RBI’s integrated ombudsman scheme covers entities regulated by the central bank, including scheduled commercial banks, urban cooperative banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and non-scheduled primary co-operative banks with a deposit size of over Rs 50 crore.

    You can file a complaint with the ombudsman in multiple ways. To file the complaint online, you can log on to the website https://cms.rbi.org.in. You can also register your complaint by sending an email to CRPC@rbi.org.in or by calling the contact centre on toll-free number 14448. You can also send your complaint physically by filling the form and sending it to the ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ set up by RBI in Chandigarh.
    Moneycontrol PF Team
    Tags: #banking #complaints #credit information #credit report #loans #ombudsman #personal finance #RBI
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 03:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.