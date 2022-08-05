RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: 10-year bond yield jumps 10 bps to 7.25% as RBI focusses on withdrawal of accommodation

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Market shrugs off central bank hike as rate-sensitive stocks continue climb
-Shares of auto companies and banks either maintained their gains or climbed further after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate – the rate at which RBI lends to banks – by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. The policy rate is the highest since August 2019.
-ICICI Bank climbed 1.5 percent, IDFC First Bank 1.4 per cent, SBI 1 per cent and Axis Bank 0.78 per cent. Nifty Bank was up 0.72 per cent. Read More Here
