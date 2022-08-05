RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: 10-year bond yield jumps 10 bps to 7.25% as RBI focusses on withdrawal of accommodation

August 05, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

The rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key lending rate, the repo rate, by 50 basis points (bps), taking the policy rate back to the late-2019 levels. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

With the latest hike from the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rate now stands at 5.4 per cent. Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Changes in this rate typically gets transmitted to the broader banking system.