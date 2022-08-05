English
    Banks approached RBI to set up rupee trade settlement mechanism, says Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

    Amid persistent weakness in the rupee, the RBI last month announced that banks can settle trade transactions in the Indian currency

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received requests from banks to set up their mechanisms to settle international trade payments in rupees, a deputy governor of the central bank said on August 5.

    “On the rupee trade settlement mechanism, we have received some requests from banks. Many large banks are still in the process of finalising the internal arrangements,” Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said at a press briefing post the announcement of the RBI’s monetary policy decision.

    “There is a lot of to and fro in terms of discussions. More of them will start coming in the days ahead. But we have received a few requests,” added Rabi Sankar.

    The central banker did not name the banks that have approached the RBI.

    Amid persistent weakness in the rupee, the RBI on July 11 announced that banks can settle trade transactions in the Indian currency. The central bank said the move was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee.

    To settle these trade deals, authorised Indian banks need to open Special Rupee Vostro accounts of the partner trading country's bank. Indian importers using this mechanism need to pay in rupees. This will be credited into the special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country against the invoices for the supply of goods or services.
    #Rabi Sankar #Reserve Bank of India #vostro account
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:05 pm
