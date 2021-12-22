Buyers opting for higher-end properties, bigger apartments after Covid-19: Atul Jain, CEO of Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd started operating as a separate entity in March 2018 after being hived off from parent company Bajaj Finance. Its customer profile is heavily skewed towards salaried individuals (95 percent). Home loans account for about 64 percent of its business, while loans against property contribute 10-12 percent.

Atul Jain, CEO of Bajaj Housing Finance spoke to Moneycontrol’s Hiral Thanawala on demand for home loans during the festive season, balance transfer (the shifting of loans to get the benefit of lower interest rates), Covid-19 impact on home buying and interest rates in 2022. Edited excerpts:

What kind of demand for fresh and balance transfer home loans did you see in this festive season? Has it crossed pre-pandemic levels?

The demand is far higher than pre-pandemic levels – in the market and as well as for us. The balance transfer demand, in terms of percentage, is higher than what it was in the pre-pandemic period. Based on our understanding, in the industry, on an average 15-20 percent was always the balance transfer demand out of the total home loan demand in the industry, pre-pandemic.

Now, the demand for balance transfer has gone up to 25-30 percent, which is largely to do with the interest rates going down for new acquisitions at a much higher pace than for the older portfolio. Overall, home loan demand is also much higher than what it was pre-Covid-19.

There is an expectation that interest rates will rise in 2022. What factors should borrowers and consumers keep an eye out for?

Yes, interest rates are expected to go up. The country’s inflation is high, which hurts the poor much more. The Reserve Bank of India has managed the pandemic impact very well by keeping markets liquid and interest rates low, which has resulted in the Indian economy bouncing back much more sharply.

However, the negative impact of these developments is visible now as they have led to a rise in inflation. In three to six months, we may see interest rates beginning to go up. Interest rates could then rise even faster, depending on how the economy reacts after one or two rate hikes.

How should borrowers plan their cashflows, particularly those who might have taken loans at lower interest rates in the last 12-15 months?

Borrowers should set aside around 5-10 percent of their disposable income as a margin while servicing the interest on their home loans. Likewise, they should be conservative while choosing the home loan tenure. For instance, if you’re eligible for a 35-year loan, take a home loan for 30 years. The EMI differential will not be too high, but it gives you space.

When the interest rate goes up, by default all banks and institutions first increase the tenure, and once you max out the tenure, your EMIs increase. So, if your tenure is shorter than what you are eligible for, there will be scope to extend the tenure if interest rates go up. As a prudent borrower, you should not try to opt for the maximum tenure or maximum fixed obligation to income ratio.

In the event of the demise of a home loan customer, what options do dependent family members have to repay the loan?

In the Covid-19 second wave, we saw death rates in the portfolio that we had never seen earlier. In such a situation, the customer’s family has to deal with twin tragedies. Normally, for a middle-class family, a home loan is the largest liability. It’s a secured loan, so institutions cannot write off the loan, and because of the death scenario, dependents in the consumer’s family may also not necessarily be able to continue servicing the loan.

The only way out is to cover yourself with a term insurance policy for the entire loan tenure. You can either buy the policy through the financial institution that has sanctioned the loan or you buy an external insurance cover to meet this liability. Otherwise, family dependents can be in a bit of a difficult situation.

How has the pandemic changed the home-buying landscape? Do applicants prefer larger apartments now compared to earlier?

Yes. We have seen people opting for slightly higher-end properties or bigger apartment sizes. But it cannot be fully attributed to the pandemic or the work-from-home scenario. There are other factors that have triggered this shift towards higher-end properties – stagnant property prices pre-pandemic, coupled with the lowest interest rates during the pandemic.

Another factor is higher disposable income as people saved on house rent and other expenses while working from home during the pandemic. The demand is coming largely from the middle- and upper-middle segments.

What are the associated costs that a borrower should consider while buying or planning to purchase property?

Whenever a developer sells a house, he gives the entire quote in terms of all the associated charges. There are too many charges, including stamp duty, legal charges, amenities, society formation and parking under different heads. Some developers quote an all-inclusive price. The buyer should look at the total cost, including goods and services tax, if applicable. If you’re buying an under-construction property, then GST is applicable, whereas when you buy a read-to-move property, then it isn’t.