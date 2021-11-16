RBI’s new ombudsman scheme: Here’s how you can file complaints

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently launched the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. The 'One Nation-One Ombudsman' system is to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism for customer complaints against entities regulated by the RBI such as banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and payment service operators. “With the evolution in new payment systems and interoperability among these technologies, the 'One Nation-One Ombudsman' will play a crucial role for users. Customers will save time and money by having a single point of contact for filing complaints, tracking and receiving feedback,” says Mandar Agashe, Founder, Vice-Chairman and MD, Sarvatra Technologies. Here is the step-by-step process for filing a complaint under the Ombudsman Scheme.

You can file the complaint with the ombudsman in multiple ways. To file the complaint online, visit the website https://cms.rbi.org.in .You can also register your complaint through an email at CRPC@rbi.org.in or by calling the contact centre on toll free number 14448. You can also send your complaint physically by filling the form and sending it to the ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ set up by RBI in Chandigarh.

On the CMS website of RBI, to register the complaint, you need to validate your mobile number with OTP. Then fill personal details on the online form and select the regulated entity against which the complaint is being filed.

Provide details of the complaint with the date you had first filed it against the regulated entity and upload the copy of the complaint.

Provide the card number or loan or deposit account details to lodge a complaint. Then select the complaint category, for instance, loans and advances or mobile banking. You can select one of the options from the drop-down menu.

Then select an appropriate sub-category. For instance, if you have selected a complaint regarding fees charged in sub-category 1. In the following drop-down, you need to select the reason for complaint, i.e. charges for issuance of no due certificate, annual charges on a credit card, etc.

Provide factual details of the complaint. Mention the dispute amount and compensation sought (if any).

Review the summary of the complaint, and then submit it. Download and save the pdf copy of the complaint to keep in your records.